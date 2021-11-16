The Neshannock High hockey team got back on track.
The Lancers erupted for seven goals in a 7-0 win over Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink.
Colton Chamberlain (Laurel) started the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal with help from Emilio Valentine and Matthew Ioanilli (both Neshannock). It was the lone goal of the first period.
Giovanni Valentine (Neshannock) opened up the second-period scoring with assists going to his brother Emilio Valentine and Marcello Cerasi (neshannock). Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic) closed out the second-period scoring with an assist from Dom Rocca (Neshannock).
Tommy Malvar (Kennedy) started the third-period scoring with a power-play goal with a helper going to Cochenour to push the Lancers lead to 4-0. Micah DeJulia(Hickory) added the next Neshannock goal on a pass from Malvar. Cochenour added his second goal on a power play with help from Chamberlain.
Malvar closed out the scoring with an unassisted goal for his second tally.
Riley Mastowski (Kennedy) turned away 18 Greyhounds shots for his first shutout of the season. Bo Leslie made 24 saves in goal for Wilmington.
Neshannnock returns to action at 6:15 p.m. Thursday against Ringgold at Rostraver Gardens in Belle Vernon.
Wilmington hosts first-place Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
