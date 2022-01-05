The Neshannock High hockey team picked up a victory Monday night.
The Lancers completed a two-game season sweep of Wilmington with a 2-1 win in a shootout at Hess Ice Rink.
Neshannock won the first matchup, 7-0.
The Greyhounds’ Drake Tomak (Ellwood City) beat Lancers goalie Riley Mastowski (Kennedy Catholic) for the game’s first goal with 3:22 to go in the opening period. Noah Monstwil and Logan Popovich assisted on the goal.
Neshannock’s Josh Michaels picked off a pass and raced in and beat Wilmington goalie Dom Serafino to tie the score. It was a shorthanded marker just 22 seconds into the second period.
The game remained scoreless through regulation and the overtime period with both goalies turning away several scoring opportunities. During the shootout, Neshannock struck first as Giovanni Valentine beat Serafino.
Andrew Cartwright (Union) knotted the count for Wilmington. Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic) secured the win in the fourth round of the shootout.
Serafino stopped 33 Neshannock shots, while Mastowski turned away 16 Greyhounds shots.
Wilmington remains in second place in the North Division with a 7-5-1 record. Neshannock is currently in fifth place in the division with a 4-4-2 record.
Wilmington returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 when it hosts Trinity. Neshannock travels to Erie the same night to step up in class to face off with Erie McDowell at 7:30pm at ERIEBANK Sports Park.
