The Neshannock High Hockey team scored early Tuesday night en route to a win.
The Lancers scored a goal 30 seconds into the game in knocking off Trinity 6-3 at Printscape Arena in South Pointe.
Santino Multari (Kennedy) started the scoring off for Neshannock (10-2) when he took a pass from Hunter Harris (Grove City) and scored in the game’s first half minute. Halfway through the first period, Davey Cochenour (Neshannock) scored unassisted to give the Lancers a 2-0 lead. A few minutes later, while on a power play, Jonathan Michaels (Mercer) and Gage Giordano (Neshannock) teamed up to help Teddy Saad (Neshannock) find the back of the net. Saad’s goal gave Neshannock a 3-0 margin after the first period.
The teams battled to a scoreless duel in the second period.
The Hillers (5-9) scored on a power-play opportunity and cut the Lancers’ lead 3-1 just a few minutes into the third period. Then a short time later, Tommy Malvar (Kennedy) and Michaels scored back-to-back unassisted short handed goals to push the Neshannock advantage to 5-1.
Trinity answered and pulled to within two goals of the Lancers scoring back-to-back power play goals. That’s as close as the hosts would get and with just four seconds left in the game, Multari picked up his second tally of the night and was assisted on the play by Michael Benson (Neshannock).
Neshannock is back in action at 7 p.m. Monday when it takes on Carrick (10-1) at Hess Ice Rink.
