The Neshannock high hockey team rolled to victory Monday night.
The Lancers got on the board early in posting a 9-2 win over Connellsville at Hess Ice Rink.
Neshannock’s win last Tuesday over Erie McDowell was forfeited when the team self reported an inadvertent roster violation. The Lancers are now 8-2 after the win over Connellsville.
Santino Multari (Kennedy) gave Neshannock an early first-period lead when he took a pass from Jonathan Michaels (Mercer) and beat the Falcons goalie. A few minutes later, Connellsville took advantage of a power-play opportunity and knotted the count at 1. Late in the period Jonathan Michaels found Brayden Morgan (Laurel) who scored on the power play and gave the Lancers a 2-1 lead at the first break.
Morgan picked up an unassisted goal just over 15 seconds into the second period on another power play and the hosts led 3-1. Josh Michaels (Mercer) extended the Neshannock lead later in the period and was assisted by Davey Cochenour (Neshannock). Then Teddy Saad (Neshannock) found the back of the net to push the Neshannock advantage to 5-1. Saad was assisted by Nolan Earl (Shenango) and Multari. The Lancers led 5-1 at the second intermission.
In the third period, Jonathan Michaels pushed the puck past the Connellsville netminder and Saad and Multari were each credited with assists on the play. Later in the period, Michael Benson (Neshannock) got into the action, scoring unassisted to make the score 7-1. Then Morgan and Multari teamed up to give Neshannock an 8-1 lead. Morgan picked up the hat trick and Multari a playmaker assist on the play. The Falcons cut the Lancers lead to 8-2 before Hunter Harris (Grove City) scored for Neshannock to close the scoring. Multari and Morgan were each credited with assists on the Harris tally.
Neshannock goalie Riley Mastowski (Kennedy) stopped 23 out of 25 shots faced and picked up his 8th win of the season.
Neshannock returns to action at 7:15 p.m. Monday when it travels to Rostraver Ice Garden to take on Elizabeth Forward (5-3-0-1).
