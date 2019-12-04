The Neshannock High hockey team rolled to victory Tuesday night.
The Lancers hit the road and came away with a 7-3 decision over Erie McDowell at the Mercyhurst Ice Center.
Neshannock improved to 8-1.
Santino Multari (Kennedy) scored less than a minute into the game to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead. Hunter Harris (Grove City) and Lex Moses (Hermitage) each picked up an assist on the tally.
Erie McDowell (0-8) then scored two consecutive goals to forge a 2-1 advantage after the first period.
Neshannock erupted for four goals in the second period to take control. The first marker came when Nolan Earl (Shenango) and Patrick Cionni (Shenango) teamed up to help Teddy Saad (Neshannock) even the score at 2. Then Harris scored to give the lead back to Neshannock for good at 3-2. He was assisted on the play by Multari and Domenic Rocca (Neshannock).
Just over a minute later Cionni beat the Trojans goalie to give Neshannock a 4-2 lead. Saad and Earl were each credited with assists on Cionni’s tally. Late in period Colton Chamberlain found Matthew Ioanilli (Neshannock), who scored his first goal of the game, and the Lancers led 5-2 at the second intermission.
Erie McDowell trimmed the Lancers lead to 5-3 before Ioanilli stuffed the puck past the hosts goalie to push the Neshannock advantage back to 3. Saad and Multari each picked up their second assist of the night on Ioanilli’s goal. Moments later, Ioanilli closed out the scoring with a goal for the hat trick. Saad picked up a playmaker assist on the play and Earl added his fourth assist of the game.
Lancers goalie Andrew Bovo (Shenango) stopped 17 out of 20 shots to earn the win.
Neshannock returns to action at 7 p.m. Monday when it hosts Connellsville (5-4) at Hess Ice Rink.
