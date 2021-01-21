The Lancers dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to Ringgold at Hess Ice Rink.
Neshannock rallied from a 1-0 deficit on a pair of power-play goals. Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic) netted the first goal for the Lancers on assists from Mathew Ioanilli (Neshannock) and Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic).
Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic) closed out the first period scoring with help from Malvar for a 2-1 Neshannock advantage.
After a scoreless second period, the Rams tied the game 1:13 into the third period. Cochenour then added another power-play goal with an assist from Malvar to put the Lancers up 3-2.
Ringgold tied the game with 1:02 left in regulation with a 5-on-3 power-play goal. The Rams tallied the game winner in overtime. Neshannock dropped to 5-2-0-2 and is in a tie with Wilmington for second place, two points behind first-place Bishop Canevin in the North Division of the PIHL Class B division.
