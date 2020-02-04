The Neshannock High hockey team beat Avonworth 3-2 Monday night at Hess Ice Rink.
The team is now 13-2.
The Lancers outshot the Antelope (8-5-0-1) in the first period 9-3, but neither team was able to find the back of the net.
Avonworth scored on a power play with just under 6 minutes left in the second to break the scoreless tie. Less than a minute later, still down a man, Hunter Harris (Grove City) evened the score on a shorthanded goal. Terence Rice was credited with the assist. The teams were tied 1-1 at the second intermission.
Harris gave the Lancers their first lead of the game midway through the final period. He was assisted by Santino Multari (Kennedy) and Michael Benson (Neshannock). Less than 30 seconds later, Brayden Morgan (Laurel) took a pass from Nolan Earl (Shenango) and beat the Avonworth goalie to push the Neshannock advantage to 3-1. The Antelope cut the Lancers lead 3-2 with just under 2 minutes left, but the hosts held on for the win.
Neshannock will take on Wilmington (5-7) at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Hess Ice Rink.
