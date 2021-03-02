The Neshannock High hockey team continues to roll.
The Lancers scored nine goals in a 9-1 win over Central Valley at Brady’s Run Park.
Giovanni Valentine (Neshannock) opened the scoring with an unassisted goal for Neshannock. Patrick Cionni ( Shenango) added a goal with help from Zach Steighner (Shenango). Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic) followed with his first of the night with assists going to Valentine and Hunter Harris (Grove City).
Logan Quigley (Mercer) closed out the first period scoring on a pass from Gage Giordano (Neshannock).
Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic) started the second-period scoring with assists going to Steighner and Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic). Kale McConahy (Neshannock) tallied his first varsity goal unassisted to make the score 6-0 going into the break.
The Warriors scored their lone goal early in the third period to cut lead to 6-1. The Lancers added the next three goals to close out the win.
Multari netted his second of the night on the power play with assists going to Malvar and Harris. Cochenour scored the next two goals, the first unassisted and the 2nd on the power play with assists going to Harris, his third of the night and Colton Chamberlain (Laurel). Riley Mastowski (Kennedy Catholic) and Andrew Bovo (Shenango) shared the goal for the Lancers.
Neshannock is 11-2-0-2 and sits atop Class B North division of the PIHL with a six-point lead over Bishop Canevin.
