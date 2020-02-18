The Neshannock High hockey team defeated county rival Wilmington 7-3 at Hess Ice Rink on Monday night.
The team is now 14-2.
Just over a minute into the game Tom Malvar (Kennedy) put the hosts up 1-0. A minute and a half later Nolan Earl (Shenango) scored to extend the Lancers lead. Teddy Saad (Neshannock) and Malvar (Kennedy) were each credited with assists on the play. Neshannock led 2-0 after the first period.
Aiden Hasson (Wilmington) cut the Lancers advantage to one goal early in the second period. Tyler Girman (New Castle) and Logan Popovich (Wilmington) assisted Hasson. Terence Rice (Neshannock) and Michael Benson (Neshannock) teamed up and found Santino Multari (Kennedy) for Neshannock’s third goal. Then late in the period Hunter Harris (Grove City) beat the Wilmington netminder to give the Lancers a 4-1 lead at the second intermission. Multari and Rice picked up assists on Harris’ goal.
Geoffrey Bokor (Ellwood) scored a power play goal a few minutes into the third period to pull Wilmington (6-9) to within two goals. Bokor was assisted by Nick Cartwright (Union) and Josh Schmidt (Mohawk). Davey Cochenour (Kennedy) gave Neshannock a 5-2 lead with just over 6 minutes left to play and was assisted by Harris. Cartwright made the score 5-3 scoring a late unassisted goal for the Greyhounds. A penalty on the Lancers with just under 3 minutes in the period put Wilmington on a power play. Saad ruined any hope of a Wilmington comeback, scoring back-to-back short handed goals less than 15 seconds apart to put the game out of reach. Saad’s first tally was unassisted and Rice helped on the second.
Neshannock goalie Riley Mastowski (Kennedy) earned his 14th win of the season.
The Lancers close out the regular season next at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 27 when they travel to Brady’s Run to take on Central Valley (3-12).
