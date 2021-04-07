The Neshannock High hockey team is moving on.
The Lancers captured a 6-2 win over Elizabeth Forward and advance to the PIHL Class B semifinals.
Neshannock will play Wilmington, a 3-2 winner over Carrick, at 9 p.m. April 15 at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center in Neville Island.
Micah Dejulia (Hickory) opened the scoring for Neshannock on a pass from Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic), Lex Moses (Hickory) had the secondary assist on the goal for the lone first-period goal.
Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic) tallied a power-play goal 21 seconds into the second period for the Lancers. Colton Chamberlain (Laurel) and Hunter Harris (Grove City) assisted on the goal.
The Warriors closed the gap to 2-1 before DeJulia scored his second goal of the night on a feed from Malvar to put Neshannock up 3-1 heading into the second intermission.
In the opening minute of the third period, Multari netted his second goal of the game on a pass from Harris. Minutes later, Malvar scored a power-play goal with assists going to Multari and Harris.
Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic) found the back of the net for the Lancers’ third power-play goal of the evening with Multari assisting. Cochenour’s goal came with less than three minutes remaining in the contest.
Elizabeth Forward added a 5-on-3 power-play goal in the final minutes of the game to close the scoring.
Neshannock netminder Riley Mastowski (Kennedy Catholic) stopped 20 of 22 shots to gain the win.
