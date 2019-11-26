The Neshannock High hockey team beat Bishop Canevin 5-2 on Monday night at the Ice Castle in Castle Shannon.
The Lancers are now 6-1.
The Crusaders (3-7) took the early lead before Terence Rice (Neshannock) took a pass from Teddy Saad (Neshannock) and tied the game. The teams were deadlocked 1-1 after one period.
Brayden Morgan (Laurel) scored unassisted late in the second period to give the Lancers a 2-1 lead at the intermission.
Bishop Canevin tied the game five minutes into the final period. Just a few minutes later Saad scored to put Neshannock up 3-2. Hunter Harris (Grove City) assisted Saad on the play. Later in the period, Matthew Ioanilli (Neshannock) found Davey Cochenour (Neshannock) to extend the Lancers lead. Santino Multari (Kennedy) finished off the scoring with less than 3 minutes left on the clock to give Neshannock the 5-2 win. Rice and Morgan were each credited with an assist on Multari's tally.
The Lancers will host Central Valley (2-3) at 7 p.m. Monday at Hess Ice Rink.
