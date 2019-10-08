The Lancers claimed a 5-0 victory over Burrell at the Pittsburgh Ice Arena in New Kensington.
After a slow start, Neshannock found a spark and scored two goals in the closing 2 1/2 minutes of the first period. Tommy Malvar picked up the first after taking a pass from Davey Cochenour. Then with just 1.5 seconds left on the clock, Jonathan Michaels beat the Bucs goaltender to give Neshannock a 2-0 lead at the end of the first. Terence Rice and Teddy Saad assisted Michaels on the play.
The Lancers scored the lone second-period goal when Rice found Saad who gave the Lancers a 3-0 lead at the break.
In the third period, Malvar and Saad each picked up their second tallies of the night. Michael Benson was credited with an assist on Malvar’s goal and Nolan Earl helped on Saad’s.
Lancers goalie Riley Mastowski, was perfect in net, stopping all 26 shots he faced.
Burrell is now 0-2.
Neshannock (2-0) is back in action on Monday when it takes on Erie McDowell (0-1) at 7 p.m. at Hess Ice Rink.
