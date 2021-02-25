The Lancers lit the lamp nine times in a 9-3 win over Burrell at Hess Ice Rink on Senior Night.
Neshannock trailed 1-0 when Patrick Cionni (Shenango) knotted the count on an assist by Lex Moses (Hickory). The Lancers took the lead for good when Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic) found the back of the net on an assist by Micah DeJulia (Hickory). Fifteen seconds later Giovannni Valentine (Neshannock) scored for the Lancers, with help from Colton Chamberlain (Laurel) and Multari. Multari then added an unassisted goal for a 4-1 Lancers lead.
Seven seconds later Giovanni Valentine tallied again on an assist from Hunter Harris (Grove City) to close out the first-period scoring.
During the second period, Chamberlain’s power-play goal gave Neshannock a 6-1 lead on a feed from Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic). Burrell added two goals at the end of the second period and in the first minute of the third period to cut the lead to 6-3.
Midway through the third period, Multari recorded his hat-trick goal with an end-to-end rush. Moments later Harris picked up a power-play goal, with assists going to Malvar and Multari.
Multari scored his fourth goal of the game on a pass from Zach Steighner (Shenango) to close out the scoring.
Andrew Bovo (Shenango) stopped 15 Buccaneers shots to clinch the win in goal. Other Neshannock Seniors are: Jake Caravella, Riley Novotny, Jason Kramer and Gage Giordano, all of Neshannock.
