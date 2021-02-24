The Lancers captured a 5-3 road win over Elizabeth Forward.
Neshannock trailed 1-0 early. The Lancers tied the game when Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic) found the back of the net with help from Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic). The Warriors reclaimed the lead at 2-1 to close out the first period.
Neshannock bounced back with three consecutive goals, the first by Gio Valentine (Neshannock) on a pass from Multari. On the power play, Hunter Harris (Grove City) deflected a Multari shot for the next goal. Minutes later, Multari put Neshannock up 4-2 with help from Harris and Valentine.
Elizabeth Forward closed the gap to 4-3 at the midway point of the third period. Multari, though, added an empty-net goal with an assist going to Emilio Valentine (Neshannock) to close the scoring.
Riley Mastowski (Kennedy Catholic) turned away 28 shots in goal for Neshannock.
