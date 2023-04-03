Aaralyn Nogay will take her talent on the diamond from Neshannock High to Bowling Green State University after graduation.
Nogay helped Neshannock defeat Frazier, 9-1, for the WPIAL Class 2A championship on June 5. Nogay was instrumental in helping the Lady Lancers capture PIAA Class 2A gold on June 17 after defeating Conwell-Egan Catholic, 4-1.
The Lady Lancers ended their season with a 26-0 record. They are off to a strong start this season as well, winning both of their games in nonsection play.
Nogay signed with the Division I school on Nov. 18. She commented that the visit to the campus sold her on signing with the university.
“Their campus is beautiful and their educators, the ones that I met with, were really nice and welcoming. Their team was so welcoming and nice,” Nogay said. “It’s a great environment and one I’d like to be apart of. I was checking out a couple other schools, but Bowling Green was my top one throughout the whole recruiting process.”
Neshannock coach Jackie Lash saw Nogay the night she returned from her campus visit.
“She had a long visit that day where she met with the team and the coach and I believe the neuroscience department she toured,” Lash said. “She was very happy. She was at a football game that night and to truly see her that happy...it was like she found the place where she wanted to be.”
Nogay said the softball team was welcoming when meeting with them.
“I had lunch with some of the players and they welcomed me like I was part of the team already,” Nogay said. “The coaches, I’ve been in touch with for a while. The head coach left and the assistant coach (Candace Fenton-Bockbrader) took over the position. She was the sweetest and most understanding person and her staff is just great.”
Nogay is majoring in pre-professional, pre-med neuroscience.
“It’s something I had in the back of my mind when going to pick a college,” she said. “It was what I was going to major in wherever I went.”
Nogay is looking to become a leader for Bowling Green and an asset as a utility player.
“I think I can definitely work really hard to play a lot in my four years,” Nogay said. “I think that I can really be a leader on that team or a co-leader and just the supportiveness I could give. The athleticism, I give them options in the outfield or the infield.”
Lash commented that Nogay’s hitting is one of the things she’ll bring to the table for Bowling Green.
“I think about last season, this commitment to Bowling Green, to a D-I school and I think Aaralyn is ready for a bigger stage like that. When she came on strongest it was especially during the playoff season,” Lash said. “We look back to the WPIAL championship against good pitching she went 3 for 4 I think, our state quarterfinal she was 4 for 4 and our championship was 2 for 4 with a double and aggressive base running.
“Her hitting came on so strong at the end of the season. If she’s struggling at all I know she’s going to put the extra time in to work on that.”
Nogay has a couple of goals in mind while playing for the Lady Falcons.
“I think I definitely want to become one of the players people rely on to ask questions or put in somewhere,” Nogay said. “I want to be somebody that people can come to if they’re having a tough time. I want to start soon after I get there and just be a competitive player and a good teammate.”
Nogay is also a standout base runner for the Lady Lancers.
“I think it could be really beneficial for the team,” Nogay said on her base running. “I’m not sure if they have someone of my speed right now. I think I could help out a lot with base running and bunting and slapping to get on base.”
What does Nogay’s final year on the diamond for Neshannock look like?
“I was sort of a leader last year on the team as well, but I think it gives me a year to play in my senior year carefree and looking forward to what’s ahead of me,” Nogay said. “I’m really, really lucky and blessed to play at the highest level. It’s going to be interesting to see how this year plays out. We should have a really good team this year.”
Lash says the senior’s final year on the diamond will show her leadership qualities even more.
“I always say Aaralyn is player that’s really, really tough on herself. She doesn’t let that rub off on other players. I always see her even when she’s down trying to motivate her teammates and she’s always very positive,” Lash said. “I think with her work ethic this past season, especially when we’d ask anyone who wants to stay get some hitting in after we had a two hour practice, Aaralyn was at all those extra hitting sessions.
“She’s a kid that’s going to lead by example. I still consider us a pretty young team; I foresee some of those young ones getting some playing time. She’s going to be a good role model for a lot of the younger players.”
