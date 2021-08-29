The Neshannock High football team started slow Saturday night.
The Lancers, though, turned it around and came away with a season-opening win.
Neshannock scored 35 of its 42 points in the second and fourth quarters combined in capturing a 42-8 WPIAL nonsection home win over visiting Shenango.
“It’s always good to get that first win under your belt. Now, we’ll move forward from there,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “Of course, the main thing at this time of year is getting some things on film and to get in the film room and learn from that.”
“We thought the kids competed hard,” Wildcats coach Jimmy Graham said. “We had three turnovers; when you turn it over against a school like Neshannock, you put yourself in a hole to begin with.
“Our strategy was to have long, sustained drives. The defense played really well in the first half.”
The Lancers spotted the Wildcats a first-quarter safety and a C.J. Miller 39-yard run in the second period to trail 8-0.
Miller finished with 79 yards on 19 attempts.
Luciano DeLillo reached the end zone on a 17-yard run to get Neshannock on the board. He hauled in the two-point conversion pass from Kurt Sommerfeld to knot the count at 8 in the second quarter.
DeLillo’s mom Lori passed away earlier this month.
“Luci has been unfortunately on an emotional roller coaster,” Mozzocio said. “His teammates and the coaches, and of course his family and friends, have rallied around him through these tough times.
“It’s been really tough on him. He comes to practice, grinds hard and works hard. He uses football as a means to get his mind off things. We support him. It’s a tough thing for a young kid to have to go through.”
Sommerfeld’s 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave the Lancers the lead for good at 15-8 going into halftime.
“We sort of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit early on. Defensive penalties, offsides, things that allowed them to keep drives going,” Mozzocio said. “Once we got our feet under us and got going and got those early jitters out, that was the key and we settled down and executed from there on.”
Neshannock’s Cam’Ron Owens scored on runs of 1 and 34 yards for Neshannock, pushing the margin to 28-8. Ronnie DeMase caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Sommerfeld and Peyton Weaver closed the scoring with a 39-yard scoring scamper.
Owens amassed a game-high 92 rushing yards on 19 carries. Sommerfeld was 7 of 8 through the air for 96 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
“Early on, Shenango came out and tried to take Cam’Ron away from us,” Mozzocio said. “One good thing is we have multiple weapons.
“We have a slew of running backs; Jonny Huff at receiver. We have a lot of weapons to go to.”
The Lancers put the game away with 20 fourth-quarter points.
“Any time we step on the football field, we always want to be the most physical football team on the field,” Mozzocio said. “I thought we proved that.
“One thing I feel that really helped us was our conditioning. There was very little cramping. The conditioning has been excellent. The kids have really worked hard and responded well.”
“Most of my guys go both ways. The heat was definitely a factor. Towards the end, we started to do some stuff to get our kids some reps.
Neshannock travels to South Side Beaver (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Shenango hosts Laurel (1-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Both games are nonconference clashes.
“Any time you go to Hookstown, you know you will be in for a football game against South Side,” Mozzocio said. “When you go down there, those kids will be ready to play football. They will hit you and we have to be ready to play.”
Said Graham, “We’re excited; we love home openers. We expect a great crowd and we’re playing a very good team. Laurel has some dynamic athletes, just like Neshannock did. We’ll have to prepare this week for them and get them ready to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.