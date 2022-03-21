Neshannock’s hockey team is right where it wanted to be when it opened the PIHL season in October — back in the Division 2 championship game.
The Lancers (14-4-2) look to become the PIHL’s first repeat D2 champion when they take on Bishop Canevin (17-1-2) on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
“This run has been unbelievable,” said Neshannock senior forward Tommy Malvar, a New Wilmington resident who attends Kennedy Catholic. “Everything has clicked for us.”
It’s been a long trek back to the championship game for Neshannock, which has players from Kennedy Catholic, Hickory, Mercer, Grove City, Shenango and Laurel through co-op agreements. The Lancers struggled at the beginning of the year to find their identity.
“We started out the year 2-6,” Neshannock coach Mark Multari said. “We lost a lot of firepower coming into the season. So, we had to play more of a defensive system. The kids bought into the system and kept believing in themselves and each other. We said that our goal is to be at the championship at the end of the year and just don’t think of anything else in between — stick with the gameplan don’t worry with where we are in the standings. We got on a roll and closed the gap.”
It took Neshannock two months to figure out things on the ice. Once the Lancers did, they turned into a force. The squad hasn’t lost since Nov. 29. Neshannock closed the regular season with 10 wins in a row and won its first two playoff games.
“It’s kind of been different without the guys from last year. We had to change some things and lines and roles,” Malvar said. “The biggest thing was staying positive and hungry and realizing we still had a chance to get to the playoffs. That sparked a fire in us in November. We wanted to get some wins. The stars aligned and the schedule was right that we could get back on our feet.”
The Lancers have relied on their depth to put the puck in the net. Their 98 goals led the North Division during the regular season. Emilio Valentine led the team with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists), while Gio Valentine was next with 28 points (13, 15) and Malvar was third with 26 points (9, 17). Micah DeJulia had a team-best 14 goals and added five assists. Matt Ioanilli (18), Davey Cochenour (18), Colton Chamberlain (17), Marcello Cerasi (14), Brian McConahy (13) and Lex Moses (11) all had double-digit points.
“It’s a huge relief knowing that all four of our lines can score,” Malvar said. “It takes a lot of stress off all of our backs. Me and my other teammates can trust each other to put the puck in the net and keep the puck out of the net.”
Neshannock’s defense in front of goaltender Riley Mastowski has been solid as well. The Lancers’ 36 goals against were the second fewest among D-2 teams in the regular season.
“We lost some key defensemen from last year, also. But, a lot of players have stepped up and played big roles for us,” Malvar said. “We had to make sure the forwards were doing their part on defense, too. It’s worked out.”
Neshannock beat Elizabeth Forward, 6-2, in the playoff opener. The Lancers built a 3-0 edge against Ringgold in Thursday’s semifinal, but saw the Rams rally to tie the game at 3-all in the third period. DeJulia scored the game-winning goal with 6:23 left in the third.
“It was a little nerve-racking, at first, when they tied it,” Malvar said. “Micah DeJulia came out of nowhere to score the go-ahead goal. He knew we had confidence in him and knew we trusted him to take the shot.”
Now, the Lancers look to defeat the Crusaders, who finished first overall during the regular season. They beat Neshannock twice (3-1 on Oct. 18 and 2-0 on Nov. 8).
“I heard they were a bit cheerful that we won our game because thought they’d get an easy win, but that’s not the case,” Malvar said. “Now that we’ve changed and become a better team, it’s going to be a lot different and a lot closer than they think.”
“They are a very good team. Their goalie and Riley are the top two goalies in the league and they don’t score a lot of goals themselves,” Multari said. “If we come out and find the back of the net, we’ll be champs again.
“Each game we play, the kids are motivated. They are ready to prove themselves. They are looking for respect now. We want to prove we’re a force in the league and want to be among the best for years to come.”
