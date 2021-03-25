The Neshannock High boys tennis team got back in the win column Wednesday.
The Lancers captured all five matches to score a 5-0 WPIAL Section 2-2A road win over Ellwood City Lincoln at Ewing Park.
Neshannock (2-1, section, 4-1 overall) was coming off a 4-1 loss to Central Valley on Monday.
Evan Dean (No. 1), Josh Urban (No. 2) and Sammy Ball (No. 3) earned singles wins for the Lancers.
The doubles tandems of Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (No. 1) and Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (No. 2) picked up verdicts for the Lancers.
Max Kuffer (No. 1), Devin Lust (No. 2) and Tanner Tomak (No. 3) competed in singles action for the Wolverines.
The doubles teams of Mitchell Covert/Daniel Rodgers (No. 1) and Logan Clark/Grady Smith participated for Ellwood City.
The Wolverines dropped to 0-2, 0-2.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5,
ELLWOOD CITY 0
SINGLES
1. Evan Dean (N) def. Max Kuffer 6-0, 6-0.
2. Josh Urban (N) def. Devin Lust 6-3, 6-4.
3. Sammy Ball (N) def. Tanner Tomak 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (N) def. Mitchell Covert/Daniel Rodgers 6-0, 6-0.
2. Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (N) def. Logan Clark/Grady Smith (EC) 6-2, 6-3.
EXHIBITION
Bain McGann/Robert Fusco (N) won 6-0 in doubles action.
