The Neshannock High baseball team is headed back to a familiar place — the WPIAL playoffs.
The Lancers clinched their 27th overall trip to the postseason Saturday with a 6-5 WPIAL Section 2-2A home win over South Side Beaver.
“It was a huge game,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “We’re scheduled to play four section games in five days. Saturday was a must win; it was a playoff atmosphere.
“Making the playoffs that many times says a lot about our program. It’s a tremendous program, starting all the way down with our lowest level.”
Nate Rynd’s RBI single in the sixth inning gave Neshannock (5-2 section, 11-5 overall) a 6-5 advantage.
“Nate didn’t have the best at-bats going into that at-bat,” Quahliero said. “But we felt good about him. He had a great at-bat. He’s proven himself all year; he’s been our guy.”
The RBI was the 18th of the year for Rynd.
JA Quahliero tied it at 5 on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Michael Morelli (1-0) came on in relief to pick up the victory. Morelli retired all 12 batters he faced, striking out four.
“He only had six innings pitched going into the game,” Quahliero said of Morelli. “We decided to go with him.
“He came in and just completely ran right through the South Side Beaver hitters. He pitched to contact and did a tremendous job.”
The Lancers posted eight total hits.
Matthew Nativio and Grant Melder had two hits each for Neshannock. Melder also drove in a pair of runs.
Colten Shaffer added a two-run single.
The Lancers scored three runs in the first, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
South Side Beaver (1-6, 6-7) plated a marker in the first, three in the second and one in the fourth.
Mohawk 4,
Laurel 1
The Warriors tacked on two insurance markers in the seventh inning to put the game away in a nonsection road win over the Spartans.
Mohawk (9-6) held a 2-1 lead going to the top of the seventh.
The Warriors notched eight hits.
Garrison Staph and A.J. Verdi posted two hits each for Mohawk.
Laurel (8-6) recorded seven hits. Luke McCoy and Kobe DeRosa had two hits apiece for the Spartans.
Logan Ayres started and suffered the loss. Ayres allowed four hits and two runs — both earned — with a walk and two strikeouts.
Mohawk scored a run in the first, one in the third and two more in the seventh.
Laurel scored its run in the third.
Softball
Shenango 10,
Neshannock 8, 9 innings
The Lady Wildcats needed extra innings to knock off the Lady Lancers in a Section 4-2A contest.
The game was tied at eight with two outs and nobody on in the top of the ninth. Brianna DeSalvo got a base hit to right for Shenango to extend the inning. Mia Edwards then delivered a two-run homer for what proved to be the game-winner.
It’s the fifth home run of the year for Edwards.
“I’m just so happy and proud of her,” Shenango coach Pat Quahliero said of Edwards. “She wanted to justify what she thought was a sub-par pitching performance. It couldn’t have worked out any better for her.”
The Lady Wildcats, who have clinched a Class 2A playoff berth, are now 8-3, 12-4.
The Lady Lancers won the first meeting against Shenango, 1-0.
“I have absolutely no idea. It just doesn’t add up, at all,” Quahliero said of how the rematch was so drastically different from the first meeting. “You chalk it up to one of those games. Everyone really wanted to win.”
Said Neshannock coach Jackie Lash, “We’ve been spending a lot of time in the gym recently. Offensively, we’ve been struggling to make contact. The girls have been working extremely hard. Me and Pat were happy to see the players playing with heart on both teams.”
Neshannock (7-4, 7-5) forced extra innings with a three-run bottom of the seventh. The Lady Lancers had no runs in and the bases empty with two outs before getting the tying rally started.
“I could hear a lot of noise in the dugout,” Lash said. “A couple of them seem to lead that charge as far as getting them fired up. The girls just talked to each other and got them fired up.”
Both teams struck for a run in the eighth.
The Lady Wildcats clubbed 15 hits. Leyna Mason led Shenango with four hits, while Ashley DeCarbo and Brianna DeSalvo added three each.
Edwards and Madison Iwanejko posted two hits each for Shenango.
Mason belted her second homer of the year as well.
DeCarbo, Mia Edwards and Rhiannon Boone drove in two runs apiece for the winners.
Edwards (12-4) went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed 10 hits and eight runs — four earned — with seven walks and 16 strikeouts.
“I thought Mia’s velocity was really good,” Quahliero said.
Neleh Nogay had three hits and two stolen bases for the Lady Lancers. Ali Giordano and Aaralyn Nogay added a pair of hits each for Neshannock.
Kaylee Smith knocked in two runs for the Lady Lancers.
Jadyn Malizia, Jenna Glies, and Aaralyn Nogay all had a triple for Neshannock.
Abigale Measel (5-5) went the whole way and took the loss. Measel gave up 15 hits and 10 runs — seven earned — with three walks and eight strikeouts.
“At times, I can tell this is a very young team. And it is,” Lash said. “We regained some energy toward the end.
“It was a long game, but Abigale did a good job.”
Shenango scored a run in the first, one in the third, four in the fifth, one in the sixth, one in the eighth and two in the ninth.
Neshannock notched a tally in the first, two in the third, one in the fifth, three in the seventh and one in the eighth.
Track and field
Owens excels
New Castle’s Maria Owens took first in the long jump at the Baldwin Invitational. The event was hosted by Baldwin High.
Owens won the event in 18-3/4. She was second in the triple jump at 36-1 3/4 and third in the high jump at 5-1 1/2.
•Laurel’s Mitch Miles was fifth in the shot put and sixth in the discus at the Baldwin Invitational. Teammate Ryan DiMuccio captured eighth place in the javelin.
Junior high track
Local teams compete
Area squads from around the county along with Riverside participated in the Tri-County Junior High Championship. The event, held for boys and girls teams, was contested at Laurel.
The Spartans boys won the seventh-grade title with 107 points and Shenango was second with 88. Neshannock claimed third with 70 tallies and Mohawk was fourth with 50. Union (31), Ellwood City Lincoln (16) and Riverside (0) rounded out the field.
Laurel’s Luke Baker set a record in the triple jump in the seventh-grade event, with an effort of 33-3. Shenango’s Cody Reamer posted a meet mark in the javelin (91-2).
Baker (100, triple jump) and Reamer (shot put, javelin) won two events apiece in the seventh-grade meet.
Shenango (86 points) edged Ellwood City (81) to claim the eighth-grade boys championship. Neshannock finished third with 75 points and Laurel was fourth with 73. Riverside (68), Mohawk (56) and Union (0) also competed.
The Spartans’ Jackson Sauders (400, javelin, 1600 relay) won three events in the eighth-grade boys competition.
Laurel captured the seventh-grade girls championship with 113 1/2 points. Shenango took second with 102 markers and Neshannock finished third with 59 1/2 points. Mohawk (35), Ellwood City (24), Riverside (5) and Union (0) also participated.
Mohawk’s Landry Anderton set the record in the seventh-grade competition in the triple jump with a leap of 30-8.
Laurel’s Danhica Alipo-On (100 hurdles, 400 relay), and Anderton (triple jump, long jump) won two events each.
Shenango rolled to the team title in eighth-grade action with 160 tallies. Laurel took second with 94 markers and Ellwood City was third with 60. Neshannock (54), Riverside (27), Mohawk (13) and Union (0) also competed.
The Lady Spartans’ Tori Atkins won four events (100, 200, 400, 1600 relay).
