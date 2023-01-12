Neshannock High School Principal Luca Passarelli said for a lot of smaller school districts, like Neshannock, there isn’t as much demand for junior-varsity teams.
He said for a lot of smaller schools, minus basketball, the rosters are just not there to have games for the younger members of teams.
However, Passarelli said for the upcoming JV softball team, the team has the exact opposite problem.
He said the JV team is expected to have over 20 members this upcoming season.
“It’s a high-interest program,” Passarelli said. “It’s a very robust roster.”
During a special school board athletic committee meeting Monday, a discussion was held about how to accommodate and give valuable playing time to the girls in JV.
“The goal is to get as much authentic playing time,” Passarelli said.
Passarelli said the district’s athletic department is reaching out to varsity team’s upcoming opponents to see if they would be willing to play pick-up innings, or, if time permits, pick-up games for the JV players.
He said the district is making a concerted effort to organize playing time for the players, due to the high amount of players and demand there are this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.