A Neshannock High sophomore will compete on in the Level 9 Eastern Championships for gymnastics next month.
Kamryn Copple has been competing in gymnastics since the age of five and returns to the eastern nationals for the second time on May 8 in Rochester, New York. She competed in the eastern nationals last year.
“You have to qualify into states, which she did. Then at states you have to hit a certain score to make regionals,” Off Limits Gymnastics coach Joni DeLuca said. “At regionals, you have to be in the top seven to go to eastern nationals.”
At the state competition, Copple placed third all around with a score of 35.45. A score of 34 is required to qualify for regionals.
Copple moved on to regionals in Lewisburg and placed fifth overall with a score of 36.325. Placing in the top seven secured Copple’s spot in the eastern nationals.
“I’d say it’s a huge accomplishment and its good to see your hard work pay off,” Copple said. “I’d say it’s not an easy process because you have to be here 16 hours a week.”
Copple will compete at Golisano Training Center at Nazareth College next Sunday. The level nine gymnast commented this time around will be more enjoyable.
“I think it’s more fun this year because I know what it’s going to be like,” Copple said. “I’m just excited to go back and have that experience again.”
DeLuca said following up last year’s performance is even harder.
“You know what it’s like, you’ve been there and you want to get back,” she said. “I think it’s a great accomplishment for her to do it again.”
Copple has multiple events to compete in but feels she excels at one specifically.
“I’d say my best event would be floor because it’s always easy for me,” Copple said. “I like going out there and performing for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.