PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh baseball head coach Mike Bell announced Thursday morning the hiring of John Sansone as an assistant coach/ camp coordinator on the baseball staff.
“We are extremely excited to welcome John Sansone to the Pitt Baseball family,” Bell said. “His background and familiarity with the ACC and the WPIAL will be the perfect fit as we continue to grow our program. We look forward to seeing John pass along his wisdom and experiences to our student-athletes to create more memories for this Pitt Baseball program.”
A former star at Neshannock High School, Sansone graduated from Florida State in 2016, where he received a degree in sport management.
Sansone joins the Panthers after spending three years playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system, where he was a third baseman after being drafted in the eighth round by the Reds in 2016. He reached the Triple-A level in 2018 with the Louisville Bats after appearing on the Advanced-A Daytona Tortugas, Short-A Dayton Dragons and Rookie Billings Mustangs.
During his minor league career, Sansone boasted a .230 batting average and .311 on-base mark. He also hit 22 home runs, while knocking in a career 114 RBIs in his three season in Cincinnati’s system.
Prior to his stint at the professional level, Sansone was a key member on the Florida State University baseball team, where he earned First Team All-ACC and Third Team All-American honors in 2016 while also making the ACC Academic Honor Roll in 2014 and 2015. As a senior, he posted a .370 batting average while leading the ACC in hits (95), doubles (26) and total bases (148). He also ranked fourth in the nation in doubles during the 2016 season.
