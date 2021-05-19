Justin Umbs showcased his pickleball skills at a national tournament last month.
Umbs, a 2006 Neshannock High graduate, captured four medals in the Minto U.S. Open Pickleball Championships. The event was held at East Naples Community Park in Naples, Fla.
A son of Dan and Holly Umbs, Justin Umbs won gold in the mixed doubles age 30+. He teamed with Megan Washburn.
Umbs won a silver medal in the age 19+ bracket at the highest skill level, 4.5/5.0. In addition, Umbs won a pair of bronze medals as well. He scored bronze in the men’s doubles age 19+ — teaming with Scott Golden — at level 4.5/5.0. He won bronze in the men’s doubles age 30+, teaming with Golden.
“Naples is the pickleball capital of the world,” Umbs said. “I played in the 5.0 division, that’s the highest division possible.
“I’m extremely pleased with how I performed. I was the oldest in that bracket (men’s singles, ages 19 and over).”
Naples has the largest pickleball facility in the world with 60 courts. There were over 2,000 players representing 48 states and 13 countries.
The tournament had events in men’s pro, men’s doubles, men’s skill/age singles, mixed doubles pro, mixed doubles age, mixed skill/age doubles, parapickleball doubles and juniors.
In high school, Umbs competed at No. 1 singles for the Lancers’ boys tennis team as a junior and senior. As a sophomore, he was penciled in at No. 2 singles. During his freshman year, Umbs played exhibition doubles and at times would fill in at No. 3 singles.
Umbs, who turns 34 in July, is a 2011 Slippery Rock University graduate. He teaches pickleball full time for Never Stop Playing pickleball camps.
In addition, Umbs also created and is operating Steel City Pickleball, which is based in New Castle.
Pickleball is billed as a paddleball sport, which is similar in style to a racquet sport. It combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis, forming the game of pickleball. The game typically has two or four players using solid paddles made of wood or like materials, with the intention of striking a perforated polymer ball over a net. The ball is similar to a wiffle ball, as it possesses 26 to 40 round holes.
“I learned about it when I was at Slippery Rock University,” said Umbs, a Neshannock Township resident. “I got my degree in physical education and they taught it to us as a game to teach kids before you teach kids tennis or table tennis; it’s an introductory racquet sport.”
Pickleball was invented in the mid 1960s as a children’s backyard game. It is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. The spread of the sport is attributed to its popularity within community centers, physical education classes, public parks, private health clubs, YMCA facilities and retirement communities. There are multiple tournaments played each year both within the United States: The U.S Pickleball National Championships and U.S Open Pickleball Championships as well as numerous international championships.
“Pickleball is a lot easier to pick up,” Umbs said comparing the sport with tennis. “You can get pretty good at pickleball pretty fast. Tennis, it takes years and years of lessons to get good.
“The court is really small in pickleball. Most people play doubles, because singles is really tiring. You have people all ages and all weights playing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.