Maria DeLuca broke a 15-year-old school record Friday en route to helping the John Carroll University women’s track and field team claim the 2021 Indoor Ohio Athletic Conference championship.
DeLuca, a senior biology major from Neshannock Township, won the long jump with a leap of 5.62 meters. That effort eclipsed by one inch the former school record of Gen Kahn, set in 2006.
DeLuca’s long jump was one of seven events won — and three school records set — by the Blue Streaks in edging Mount Union (Ohio) for the conference crown.
In 2020, DeLuca claimed John Carroll’s indoor triple jump school record with a leap of 39 feet, 7.5 inches. It was a year in which she also qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, only to see the competition canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. DeLuca had been the No. 4 seed in the triple jump.
As a senior at Neshannock High School, DeLuca won the WPIAL Class 2A triple jump crown.
She is the daughter of Frank and Joni DeLuca.
