A Neshannock High graduate and former New Castle News Golf Tournament winner will be inducted posthumously into Westminster College’s Titan Sports Hall of Fame on Sept. 9.
Ryan Pontius, who graduated from Westminster in 2008 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, is one of seven members comprising the Hall’s Class of 2022.
After graduating from Neshannock, Pontius went on to become a three-time NAIA All-American. Named team MVP, Pontius is the only player in program history to have the season lowest average score on the team all four years. His 76.5 average during his senior campaign ranks fifth all-time in school history.
Pontius is tied for first in school history for a 36-hole total with a 142. He is tied for fifth in program history for most rounds of par or better. Pontius helped lead the team to four-straight NAIA Northeast Regional Championships. An all-region honoree, Pontius was a back-to-back NAIA Northeast Regional individual medalist (1996, 1997) and tied for first as a senior.
Pontius, who also enjoyed restoring old golf clubs, died at age 44 on Dec. 26, 2020, in Austin, Texas.
Other 2022 inductees are: Adam Carswell ‘13, men’s track & field; Jim Dafler, director of athletics and men’s basketball coach; Rebecca Giles Badgujar ‘08, women’s swimming & diving; Caitlin Hosler Zavora ‘14, women’s tennis; Elisabeth Schulz Fee ‘11, softball; and Jessie Szakacs, ‘12, volleyball.
The inductees will be recognized on the field during halftime of the Westminster-Bethany football game on Sept. 10. The Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.
The formal induction ceremonies will take place during dinner on Sept. 9.
