Neshannock grad named NCCAA player of week

Neshannock High graduate and Geneva College senior Ethan Moose was named the National Christian College Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after his big week to open the season.
The 6-foot-5 Moose entered his final season as one of the most accomplished players in recent history for the men’s program. He finished last year with 1,240 career points, 25th all-time in Geneva College history, with a chance to move into the top 10 by the time his career is finished.
Moose’s week was highlighted by a near triple-double in Geneva’s comeback victory over Valley Forge on Saturday.
The senior finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as the Golden Tornadoes rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit. He shot 12 of 22 from the floor, knocking down his only three-point attempt, while also adding two steals and one block. For the week, Moose averaged 22 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
The men will be back in action this weekend when Geneva hosts the Coaches vs Cancer Tournament. The Golden Tornadoes will take on Capital at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then host La Roche at 3 p.m. Saturday.
