Neshannock grad invests in women's soccer team

WASHINGTON — Neshannock High School graduate Estee Portnoy is now an investor in the Washington Spirit women’s professional soccer team.
Portnoy, a 1985 graduate, works as senior vice-president of JUMP.DC, where she is the business manager and spokeswoman for Michael Jordan. She was an executive producer on ESPN’s Emmy-nominated documentary series “The Last Dance,” which chronicled Jordan’s 1990s Chicago Bulls teams.
Other investors into the Spirit include presidential children Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager, among others. The Spirit play in the National Women’s Soccer League, the highest division for women’s soccer in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.