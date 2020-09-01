Justin Lockley paced the Neshannock High boys golf team to a win Monday.
Lockley carded a 39 to lead the Lancers to a 208-222 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Paul Litrenta followed with a 41 for Neshannock (1-0 section, 1-0 overall). Liam Kosior and Sam Ball each shot a 42 for the winners, while Caleb McConnell chipped in with a 44.
Nolan Ayres led the way for the Spartans (0-2, 0-2) with a 43. Sam Haswell and Brandon Boyles both fired a 44. Marcus Haswell chipped in with a 45 and Caleb Gilmore notched a 46.
