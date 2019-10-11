Neshannock golfers finish third in WPIAL team finals

The Neshannock High golf team finished third out of six teams in the WPIAL Team Finals at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon on Thursday.
Sewickley Academy won the event with a total of 406, followed by North Catholic with 428, Neshannock with 432, Quaker Valley with 437, Derry Area with 465 and Riverside with 473.
“I like to say we’re the public school champion,” veteran Lancers coach Mike Kirkwood said. Sewickley and North Catholic are private schools.
Preston Turk and Sam Ball shot 83 for Neshannock and Nick Viggiano added an 87, Liam Kosior an 89 and Liam McGann a 90.
Justin Lockley shot a 98 but his score was not counted.
Sewickley’s J.F. Aber was medalist with a 1-under-par 71. Riverside star Skyler Fox shot a 37-43 — 80.
Neshannock captured the Section 5-2A title with a 12-0 record and also won the Tri-County title this year.
“We’re pleased with the year we had,” Kirkwood said. “We didn’t have a lot of experience coming in and had to rely on some young guys and they really came through. To advance to the WPIAL championship is quite an honor.”
The Lancers’ season is over with the exception of McGann, who will compete in the first round of the state individual playoffs Tuesday at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville.
Other players from the section who will be competing are Fox, Riverside teammate Justin Hand and Thomas George of Shenango. The top 22 advance.
VolleyballLady ‘Hounds are winners
Wilmington defeated visiting Farrell 25-10, 25-21, 25-12 in District 10, Region 2-2A action.
Madison Wigley had 14 assists eight digs and nine aces, Keegan McConahy 10 kills and six digs, Rachel Lego four assists and seven digs and Tigest Kelliher six digs.
The Lady Greyhounds are 2-3 in region play and 9-6 overall.
Lady Wolverines win
Ellwood City stopped Neshannock 25-21, 25-16, 28-26 in WPIAL Section 1-2A action at the Lady Lancers’ court.
Avory Elchison had four aces, Breanna Reisinger 14 digs and eight kills, Angie Nardone 20 assists and Danielle McCowin four blocks for the victors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.