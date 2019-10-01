The Neshannock High girls tennis closed the regular season in style Monday.
The Lady Lancers rolled to a 5-0 WPIAL Section 2-2A road win over Ellwood City Lincoln.
Neshannock (7-1 section, 9-1 overall), which finished second in the section behind Beaver, will receive word on its playoff opposition later in the week.
“The girls really improved with each match this season,” Lady Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “The experience they gained throughout the season will help during this playoff run. I’m really proud of the team.”
Kelli Huffman (No. 1), Margo Silverman (No. 2) and Cristina Memo (No. 3) claimed singles wins for Neshannock.
The Lady Lancers’ doubles teams of Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (No. 1) and Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski also picked up wins. Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5, ELLWOOD CITY SINGLES
1. Kelli Huffman (N) def. Molly McCommons 6-2, 6-2.
2. Margo Silverman (N) def. Maddy McCommons 6-1, 6-3.
3 Cristina Memo (N) def. Nichole Bartolomeo 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (N) def. Anna Williams/Cassidy Navolio 6-4, 6-2.
2. Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Ashley Fitzgibbons/Katelyn Lopes 6-2, 6-3.
EXHIBITION
1. Bailey Nocera/Gianna Memo were 6-1 doubles winners.
