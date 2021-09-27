The Neshannock High girls tennis team is bound for the playoffs.
The Lady Lancers slipped past Blackhawk, 3-2, in a WPIAL Section 4-2A match at Pearson Park to secure a postseason berth.
Elena Noga (No. 1) and Lindsey Urban (No. 3) scored singles verdicts for Neshannock (4-1, 5-1).
The Lady Lancers’ doubles team of Alex Ong/Kam Copple (No. 1) also prevailed.
NESHANNOCK 3, BLACKHAWK 2
SINGLES
1. Elena Noga (N) def. Katie Treveline 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).
2. Cora McCowin (B) def. Chloe Maalouf 6-2, 7-5.
3. Lindsey Urban (N) def. Marissa Butcher 6-1, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1. Alex Ong/Kam Copple (N) def. Madi White/Alyssa Dallies 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
2. Skye Lanham/Lyric Knepshield (B) def. Juliana Medure/Sophia Covelli (N) def.
Lady Wolverines fall
Ellwood City dropped a 4-1 Section 4-2A home verdict to Central Valley.
Maddy McCommons (No. 1 singles) picked up the lone win for the Lady Wolverines (1-4, 1-7).
Boys soccer
Wilmington nets 18 in win
Charles Krepp scored three goals and added a pair of assists to lead the Greyhounds to an 18-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Commodore Perry.
Willum Sheffler, Joe Saterlee, Colin Hill, Mike McManis, Abram Deep and Caleb Shah all tallied two goals apiece for Wilmington. Hill handed out three assists, Saterlee contributed a pair and Sheffler notched one.
Jake Wilson, Matthew Pusateri and Elliott Moore scored one goal each for the Greyhounds. Moore assisted on two goals as well.
Mason Harvey made one save to earn the shutout.
Volleyball
Shenango rolls
The Lady Wildcats cruised to a 25-11, 25-6, 25-7 Section 1-2A home win over Beaver Falls.
Kylee Rubin recorded 15 points, eight kills and 10 aces for Shenango and Kassidy Peters posted 11 points and 15 assists. Emilee Fedrizzi chipped in with five kills and five aces.
Shenango won the JV match as well 25-12, 25-5.
Summer Daughtery posted five points and seven assists for the Lady Wildcats, while Addy Kays collected six kills. Elyse Lenhart served 17 aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.