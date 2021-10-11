The Neshannock High girls tennis team’s season came to an end Tuesday.
The Lady Lancers dropped a 5-0 match in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs on the Lady Eagles’ home courts.
Neshannock finished the year at 5-3 overall.
“I can’t say enough about how these kids improved and battled throughout the year,” Lady Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “We graduated eight seniors from the previous year and started seven sophomores.
“Fifteen teams make it to the playoffs out of close to 40 teams. They are a veteran 4A school, like most teams in the playoffs. I know the girls will build on this and carry it into next season. I’m really proud of this team and their improvement this year.”
Following are the results:
SOUTH PARK 5, NESHANNOCK 0
SINGLES
1. Nicole Kempton (SP) def. Elena Noga 6-0, 6-0.
2. Lindsey Spotznagel (SP) def. Chloe Maalouf 6-2, 6-0.
3. Layla Gillis (SP) def. Lindsey Urban 7-5, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Ava Rongaus/Larissa Mannheimer (SP) def. Alex Ong/Kam Copple 6-0, 6-1.
2. Natasha Rakip/Audrey Brewer (SP) def. Sophia Covelli/Brianna Bailey 6-0, 6-2.
Boys soccer
Wilmington wins
Joe Saterlee scored three goals to lift the Greyhounds to a 3-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Kennedy Catholic.
Willum Sheffler, Jake Wilson and Chance Miller added one goal each for the winners. Wilson and Colin Hill contributed one assist each.
Skyler Sloan made two saves for the Greyhounds.
Girls soccer
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington came up short in dropping a District 10, nonregion matchup, 3-0 to visiting Karns City.
Karns City led 1-0 at the half.
Wilmington (10-3) goalie Taylor Kendall made 10 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.