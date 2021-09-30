A pair of Neshannock High girls tennis players came up a bit short Thursday.
Elena Noga and Chloe Maalouf teamed up to compete in the WPIAL Section 4-2A Doubles Tournament, which was held at Blackhawk High. The duo was knocked off by the third-seeded team from Central Valley 6-1, 6-1.
The top three teams advance to the WPIAL Doubles Championships on Wednesday at North Allegheny High School.
“I thought the girls played very well throughout this tournament,” Lady Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “This was the first time they played doubles together as a team.
“We are the smallest public school in the WPIAL that competes in tennis. We compete against (Class) AAAA schools week in and week out. Both of my doubles teams were the youngest teams in the draw. I couldn’t be more proud of them. I know they will carry this experience into the final weeks of the season.”
Neshannock’s Lindsey Urban/Alexa Ong was eliminated on Wednesday in the quarterfinals by a team from Beaver.
Wilmington edges Oil City
The Lady Greyhounds picked up a 3-2 District 10, Region 1-2A home win over the Lady Oilers.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1) and Bella Toto (No. 3) earned singles wins for Wilmington (6-5 region, 6-5 overall). The doubles tandem of Lilly Ochs/Megan Blasko (No. 2) also were victorious.
WILMINGTON 3, OIL CITY 2
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Emily Russel 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
2. Payton Burk (OC) def. Jenna Allison (W) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
3. Bella Toto (W) def. Cassidy Sutley 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Emily Bly/Kylee Copley (C) def. Mary Boyd/Adrienne Offutt 7-5, 7-6 (7-0).
2. Lilly Ochs/Megan Blasko (W) def. Branna Terwilliger/Kaitlin Smith 6-1, 6-4.
Volleyball
Union rolls
The Lady Scots cruised to a 25-12, 25-17, 25-7 Section 1-1A road win over Aliquippa.
Mallory Gorgacz handed out 10 assists for Union (6-0, 9-1) and Dalaina Jones contributed seven digs and three aces. Kelly Cleaver blocked four shots and slammed four kills for the winners, while Amanda Book and Isabell King served six aces apiece.
Elise Booker delivered four kills for Union and Madalyn Gorgacz chipped in with three. Ella Casalandra notched four assists and Zoe Lepri blocked three shots.
Union won the JV match as well, 25-11, 25-8.
Hayden Strickler served six aces to go along with eight digs for the Lady Scots and Mallory Gorgacz recorded five assists and four aces. Allie Ross added five digs.
Shenango sweeps foe
The Lady Wildcats breezed to a 25-19, 25-6, 25-9 Section 1-2A road decision over Beaver Falls.
Kassidy Peters posted 17 assists, 15 points and seven aces for Shenango, while Kylee Rubin recorded nine kills and eight aces. Emilee Fedrizzi slammed five kills.
Shenango won the JV match 25-7, 257.
Makenna Emerick tallied 11 aces and six points for the Lady Wildcats, while Elyse Lenhart chipped in with four kills, 11 aces and six points. Summer Daugherty added eight assists.
Lady Lancers sweep
Neshannock defeated visiting New Brighton 25-22, 25-8, 25-12 in Section 1-2A action.
Maya Mrozek posted nine kills and four aces for the Lady Lancers (6-2, 7-2) and Mairan Haggerty chipped in with 10 kills.
Neshannock won the JV match 25-21, 15-25, 15-7.
Laurel knocks off Ellwood
The Lady Spartans notched a 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 Section 1-2A home victory over Ellwood City Lincoln.
Josey Fortuna paced Laurel (8-0, 9-2) with 33 assists. Regan Atkins slammed 13 kills and Reese Bintrim was next with 11.
Mackenzie Miles had 30 passes to target for the winners and Johnna Hill contributed 25.
Wilmington wins in three
The Lady Greyhounds garnered a 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 District 10, Region 3-2A home victory over Titusville.
Rachel Lego scored 13 points with five assists for Wilmington and Maelee Whiting served 13 points. Myah Chimiak contributed 12 points and six digs for the victors, while Emilie Richardson registered 11 points.
Paije Peterson followed with seven points for the winners and Karah Haines blocked seven shots.
Boys soccer
Wilmington cruises
Joe Saterlee scored four goals and an assist to propel Wilmington to an 8-1 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over Kennedy Catholic.
Colin Hill followed with two goals and an assist for the Greyhounds. Willum Sheffler scored a goal with an assist for the winners and Michael McManis also tallied a goal.
Girls soccer
Martineau nets winner
Lindsey Martineau scored the game’s only goal to lift Wilmington to a 1-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road verdict over Mercer.
Anna Williams tallied the assist for the Lady Greyhounds (4-0, 7-1).
The game was scoreless at halftime.
Taylor Kendall made 11 saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Mohawk falls in overtime
The Lady Warriors allowed a goal with a little more than a minute left in overtime in dropping a 4-3 Section 3-1A road decision to South Side Beaver.
The Lady Rams (4-2, 6-4) tied the game at 3 with just under three minutes remaining in regulation.
Kristen Clark, Madisyn Cole, Elizabeth Whippo scored one goal each for Mohawk (0-6, 1-6). Cole assisted on two goals and Whippo added one.
South Side Beaver led 1-0 at the half.
Abi Boehning recorded 12 saves for the Lady Warriors and Ava Nulph added seven.
