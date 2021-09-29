Neshannock High’s top girls tennis doubles tandem is moving on.
The Lady Lancers’ No. 1 doubles team of Elena Noga/Chloe Maalouf won two matches Wednesday in the WPIAL Section 4-2A Doubles Tournament. The event was held at Shady Side Academy.
The duo of Noga/Maalouf was seeded fifth overall in the tournament. They knocked off a team from Riverside in the round of 16, 10-5. In the quarterfinals, they ousted a team from Ellwood City Lincoln (10-8).
The top-seeded team from Beaver knocked off Noga/Maalouf in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1. However, Noga/Maalouf will compete in the consolation round Thursday against a team from Central Valley.
The winning team Thursday will advance to the WPIAL Championship event.
Neshannock’s No. 2 team of Lindsey Urban/Alexa Ong defeated a team from Blackhawk in the round of 16, 10-4. The second-seeded squad from Beaver ousted Urban/Ong in the quarterfinals, 10-3.
Boys golf Shenango edges Riverside
Joe Campoli fired a 40 to lift the Wildcats to a 219-220 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Brayden Cast was next for Shenango with a 41, while Jake Natale and Ben Santangelo each shot a 44. Tom Presnar provided a 50 for the Wildcats.
Laurel wins finale
Nolan Ayres shot a 39 to lift the Spartans to a 214-232 Section 5-2A win over Ellwood City on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows in the season finale.
Caleb Gilmore fired a 41 for Laurel (6-6, 6-6) and Eli Sickafuse supplied a 43. Seth Smith shot a 45 and Brandon Boyles posted a 46.
Milo Sesti led the Wolverines with a 39 and Dan Rogers recorded a 43. Tyler Baker notched a 45, Mitch Covert collected a 49 and Maddy McCommons was next with a 56.
Volleyball
Union sweeps foe
The Lady Scots claimed a 26-24, 25-17, 25-9 nonsection road win over New Brighton.
Elise Booker posted 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces for Union (8-1) and Sydney Wrona scooped up 12 digs.
Ella Casalandra collected 11 assists for the Lady Scots and Kelly Cleaver blocked eight shots. Mallory Gorgacz tallied five assists for Union and Maddie Kassi served four aces.
Union breezed to a 25-14, 25-8 JV win.
Dalaina Jones recorded nine kills and four aces for the Lady Scots and Allie Ross slammed four kills. Mallory Gorgacz added five assists.
Boys soccer
Saterlee nets three for Wilmington
Joe Saterlee scored three goals to propel the Greyhounds to a 4-2 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over West Middlesex.
Jake Wilson added the other goal for Wilmington. Willum Sheffler handed out two assists for the Greyhounds and Colin Hill added one.
Mason Harvey picked up the win in goal.
