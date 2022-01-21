Defense delivered for the Neshannock High girls basketball team Thursday night.
The Lady Lancers limited South Side Beaver to single digits in three of the four quarters en route to a 56-26 WPIAL Section 1-2A victory.
The win also has Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski on the verge of history. The verdict propelled Grybowski to her 699th overall coaching win in 42 seasons as a coach.
The Lady Lancers (7-0 section, 14-1 overall), winners of 10 in a row, will host Sewickley Academy (3-1, 4-2) with a shot at history on the line for Grybowski. Neshannock won the first meeting, 63-21, on the road against the Lady Panthers.
“I figured it would be a battle tonight, but, we pulled away,” Grybowski said. “I’m glad it is at home (Monday night). That will make me more comfortable.”
Neshannock raced to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and held a 31-9 lead at halftime. The Lady Lancers had 15 total turnovers, while shooting 21 of 51 from the field.
“We didn’t shoot it great and we had more turnovers than I would like,” Grybowski said. “We played extremely well defensively.”
The Lady Rams (2-4, 8-5) scored 13 points in the third quarter and trailed 43-22 going to the fourth quarter.
“We came out a little flat in the third quarter,” Grybowski said. “We gave up some putbacks. We controlled the penetration for the most part.”
Mairan Haggerty led four Neshannock players in double figures with 21 points. She added 12 rebounds, six steals and four blocks. Neleh Nogay and her sister Aaralyn Nogay recorded 12 markers each. Neleh Nogay notched eight assists, six boards and six steals. Aaralyn Nogay contributed five rebounds and three steals on 4-for-4 shooting.
Mega Pallerino posted 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Addi Watts contributed five rebounds and four assists for the winners.
Grybowski noted the game had a physical nature to it and she was pleased with how her girls competed.
“It showed the maturity of this team,” she said of the physical play. “Last year, they would have been complaining every time they got hit. But, they played through it (tonight) and I’m proud of them.
“I thought Aaralyn played very well defensively; it was a very good floor game from her. Megan Pallerino played a great game defensively.”
Grace Woodling scored six points to lead South Side Beaver.
Shenango 57,
Aliquippa 37
The Lady Wildcats rolled to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Quips.
Three players reached double figures for Shenango (4-3, 9-5), led by Janie Natale with 25 markers. Kylee Rubin was next with 16 and Emilee Fedrizzi tossed in 12.
Rubin pulled down 13 rebounds and Fedrizzi handed out six assists.
The Lady Wildcats led 11-8 after the first quarter and pushed the buffer to 25-15 at the half. Shenango put the game away in the third period, forging a 44-23 advantage going to the final frame.
Rubin scored eight of her points in the third period and Natale netted 17 of her markers in the first half.
“We got some good penetration in that third quarter,” first-year Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “We were getting bounce-pass layups.
“I thought Natale started us off strong. That got us going. I thought Fedrizzi played a really good floor game.”
LaRocco noted the importance of the win.
“It’s nice to start off the second half of the section in the win column,” he said. “When we get that kind of production, we’re pretty good. This is the first time Janie, Kylee and Emilee put it all together. But, Ashley (DeCarbo) and Kassidy (Peters) are also very valuable, and they played great tonight, too.”
Angel Henry netted 21 points for the Lady Quips (1-5, 2-10).
Union 55,
Aquinas Academy 41
Four girls reached double figures in leading the Lady Scots to a nonsection home win over Aquinas Academy.
Zoe Lepri led the charge for Union (12-0) with 17 points, followed by Kayla Fruehstorfer and Kelly Cleaver with 11 markers apiece. Elise Booker chipped in with 10.
Cleaver pulled down eight rebounds with seven assists and seven blocks, while Fruehstorfer followed with four boards. Lepri recorded three rebounds and Booker handed out four assists.
Isabella Hite netted 10 points for Aquinas Academy (6-5).
Laurel 51,
Burgettstown 34
Regan Atkins scored 15 points to lead the Lady Spartans to a nonsection home win over Burgettstown.
Laurel (7-5) led 12-10 after one quarter and pushed the margin to 24-16 at the half. The Lady Spartans put the game away in the third quarter, carrying a 38-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Danielle Pontius posted 12 markers for the Lady Spartans.
Kaitlyn Nease netted a game-high 17 points for Burgettstown.
Wilmington 51,
Sharon 36
Lia Krarup scored 26 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 4-3A road win over the Lady Tigers.
Krarup recorded 21 of her points in the second half, including 12 in the third quarter. In addition, Krarup netted nine consecutive points for Wilmington (2-1, 8-4) in the third period.
AnnaLee Gardner grabbed six rebounds, five assists and five steals to go with her four points. Madison Graham and Maelee Whiting pulled down seven rebounds each to share team-high honors. Sarah Dieter added six steals for the winners.
The Lady Greyhounds led 9-6 after the first quarter and 19-16 at the break. Wilmington extended the buffer to 34-24 going to the fourth quarter. The Lady Greyhounds were 15 of 21 at the foul line.
“We played really sloppy in the first half,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We didn’t value the ball the way we wanted to.
“I thought we attacked the glass and got to the foul line in the second half. I thought we did a nice job of winning the game on the foul line.”
Sharon is now 0-3, 2-11.
