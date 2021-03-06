The second quarter was key for the Neshannock High girls basketball team Friday night.
The top-seeded Lady Lancers erupted for 31 points in the second stanza to pull away for a 72-16 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round home win over eighth-seeded California.
“We didn’t shoot the ball real well in the first quarter,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We missed a lot of shots.
“We just exploded with steals and layups in the second quarter.”
The Lady Lancers (15-2) will square off against fourth-seeded Sewickley Academy at 6 p.m. Monday at Neshannock. The teams split their Section 1 meetings with the road teams winning both times.
The Lady Lancers won on the Lady Panthers’ home floor on Jan. 25, 49-41. Sewickley Academy returned the favor on Feb. 18 at Neshannock, 35-31.
“I was expecting to play them,” Grybowski said. “They’re good, a senior-laden team that starts five seniors with a good point guard.
“They have good perimeter shooters and a nice post player. They play really well defensively. We just have to hit shots. We’ll have to play a solid game, play good defensively and hit some transition baskets.”
Neshannock led 12-6 midway through the first quarter and settled for a 17-7 advantage after one period.
Enter Mairan Haggerty.
Haggerty scored 14 of her game-high 29 points in the second period as the Lady Lancers pushed the buffer to 48-10 at the half. She made four of her five 3-pointers in the second quarter.
“I think she missed every shot in the first quarter,” Grybowski said. “She was frustrated. I told her to be patient and trust her shot.
“She came out in the second quarter on fire. She rebounded, she ran the floor. She hit a couple little short jumpers.”
Haggerty added eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.
The Lady Lancers made seven of their 10 3-pointers in the second period.
Neleh Nogay was next for Neshannock with 12 points. She contributed 10 assists and seven steals as well.
“Neleh distributes the ball so well,” Grybowski said. “She finds the open girl.
“We have great leadership. The kids genuinely love each other.”
Addi Watts chipped in 11 markers, seven boards and seven steals for the victors. Megan Pallerino pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds to go with her eight points.
The Lady Lancers were 29 of 51 from the field.
Makayla Boda scored seven points for California.
