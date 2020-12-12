By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Neshannock High girls basketball team placed four players in double figures en route to a 65-18 rout of St. Joseph in the Neshannock Tipoff Tournament on Friday night.
The Lady Lancers now pause their season for four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mairan Haggerty led the way with 23 points, including four 3-pointers, followed by Addi Watts with 14, Hunter Newman with 11 and Neleh Nogay with 10.
Nogay also had six assists and six steals, Watts seven rebounds and four steals, Newman seven rebounds and six steals and Haggerty six rebounds and four steals.
“We were as efficient as could be expected,” veteran Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “It was a good first game and everybody got to play. I was pleased with the effort, pleased with the hustle.”
Starting sophomore guard Avi DeLillo is lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. She will undergo surgery Dec. 23.
Mohawk 75, West Greene 66
The Lady Warriors held on for a win over the Lady Pioneers in the lidlifter of the St. Joseph Tournament.
Paige Julian led four Mohawk players in double figures with 30 points. Hannah McDanel was next with 17 markers and Nadia Lape added 11. Jordan Radzyminski chipped in with 10 tallies.
The Lady Warriors led 28-14 after one quarter and 44-37 at the half. Mohawk pushed the lead to 56-44 going to the fourth period.
Anne Durbin netted 17 points for West Greene.
Mohawk 67,
St. Joseph 29
The Lady Warriors raced to a 26-6 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a win over the Lady Spartans.
Nadia Lape recorded 18 points for Mohawk and Hannah McDanel was next with 16. Paige Julian chipped in with 13.
Julie Spinelli scored 10 points for St. Joseph.
Boys Mercyhurst Prep 74,
Shenango 50
Freshman Brody McQuiston, the younger son of Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston, poured in 31 points in his career opener.
Brody McQuiston is also the brother of Colin McQuiston, who graduated last year after a stellar career.
“I knew he’d get there, but I was surprised to see it happen so fast,” Bob McMcQuiston said.
“He still has a way to go, but this was a great start for him.”
SHENANGO 75, MONITEAU 51
Brody McQuiston tickled the twine for 25 points in his second varsity game.
Dalton Peters added 14 markers and Zach Herb added 12 for the victors.
Neshannock 73, Moniteau 43
The Lancers tipped off their season with an easy win over the Warriors in the opening round of the Neshannock Tipoff Tournament.
Mike Sopko led the Lancers with 16 points and Spencer Perry was next with 11. Sopko added 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Twelve players competed and scored for Neshannock.
The Lancers led 17-13 after one quarter and pushed it to 37-23 at the half. Neshannock forged a 58-34 lead going to the final frame.
Neshannock 57, Mercyhurst Prep 43
Mike Sopko posted a game-high 24 points for the Lancers in the championship game of their own tournament against the Lakers.
“It was great to be back out there,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “With all the uncertainty leading up to this point, I thought it was important to get as much basketball in as possible.
“For months now, we’ve been wondering if we would get shut down. If we would get a season in. Everyone was anticipating the season so we said let’s do as much as we can.”
Sopko also added nine rebounds and four blocks.
“Mike Sopko had a tremendous night,” Corey said. “The first game against Moniteau, we treated it like a senior night, all five seniors started.
“Sopko is a special player. The best part is, he plays so hard and so well. You wouldn’t know if he had 40 points or two points. He plays very consistent.”
Spencer Perry was next with 15 markers for Neshannock.
“I thought Spencer Perry played well and Cam’Ron Owens played with great energy in both games,” Corey said. “Cam’Ron just makes us that much better with his athleticism.”
Sopko and Perry were named to the All-Tournament Team for Neshannock.
Shenango’s Brody McQuiston also received All-Tournament Team status.
