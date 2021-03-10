The Neshannock High girls basketball team is heading back to the WPIAL championship game.
Neleh Nogay scored 18 points to lead the Lady Lancers to a 47-26 WPIAL Class 2A semifinal-round home win over Sewickley Academy on Tuesday night.
“It feels phenomenal,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “The way we started wasn’t pretty. We got a lot of deflections and didn’t get the ball; shots weren’t falling.
“In the second half, we started attacking and shot more free throws. We were in the one-and-one with about six minutes to go in the game.”
It marks the third trip to the WPIAL championship game for the Lady Lancers, all under coach Luann Grybowski. Neshannock lost to Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class 3A title game in 2017 (65-36). The Lady Lancers defeated Shady Side Academy in 2019 (47-42) in Class 3A.
It also will be the seventh WPIAL championship game Grybowski will coach in. She coached in four at New Castle, winning all four, as well as coaching the two prior title tilts the Lady Lancers played in.
Top-seeded Neshannock (16-2) will meet second-seeded Serra Catholic (16-0) at 5 p.m. Friday at North Allegheny for the championship. The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs.
The Lady Eagles upended Winchester Thurston in the other semifinal matchup, 58-55.
Neshannock lost to Sewickley Acadmey in the regular season finale on Feb. 18, 35-31 at home. It was the second game of the season between the Section 1 rivals. The teams split the season series.
The Lady Lancers were healthy Tuesday night and that made the difference. Mairan Haggerty and Aaralyn Nogay both missed that Feb. 18 game against Sewickley Academy with an injury.
“It’s a huge difference when they’re available,” Grybowski said of the duo. “We have so many more weapons when they’re available.”
Neleh Nogay added seven assists and six steals to her game-high scoring output. She was 7 of 9 from the foul line, including 5 of 6 in the fourth quarter.
“Neleh played an excellent floor game,” Grybowski said. “She distributes the ball, she finds the open man. It was an unbelievable performance.”
Neshannock held a 6-5 lead after one quarter. The teams were deadlocked at 16 at the half. The Lady Lancers took control in the third quarter, grabbing a 31-20 advantage going to the fourth frame.
“The kids just played so hard in the second half,” Grybowski said. “We created opportunities.
“I’m so proud of them, it’s such a great group of kids. They’re so unselfish. They cheer for each other.”
Neleh Nogay scored 12 of her points in the second half for the Lady Lancers.
“There was more continuity on the offensive end in the second half for us,” Grybowski said. “Defensively, we got more turnovers.”
The Lady Lancers turned the ball over just five times, compared to 22 for the Lady Panthers (13-6).
Aaralyn Nogay contributed nine points for Neshannock and Haggerty added eight.
Megan Pallerino posted six markers, 10 rebounds and three steals for the winners. Addi Watts added eight boards and three steals to go with her four points.
The Lady Lancers were 14 of 38 from the field, including 7 of 14 from behind the arc.
Kamryn Lightcap and Des Nance scored eight points each for the Lady Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.