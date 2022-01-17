The Neshannock High girls basketball team put the game away in the fourth quarter Monday night.
The Lady Lancers outscored host Shenango by 12 points in the final eight minutes to claim a 52-32 WPIAL Section 1-2A decision.
Neshannock (5-0 section, 12-1 overall) was 19 of 46 from the field in the win. The visitors were just 5 of 14 at the foul line as well.
“We didn’t shoot it well, that was a testament to their defense,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “They had a good game plan. We didn’t shoot well from the free-throw line. We missed three one-and-ones.
“Good teams are supposed to play well. We didn’t execute real well. We played well in spurts. I really thought we needed to contain Kylee Rubin and Janie Natale.”
Neshannock did just that, as Rubin was held to six points and Natale was limited to five.
Neshannock led 9-8 after the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 24-14 at the half. The Lady Wildcats (3-3, 7-5) battled back in the third quarter, closing to 34-26 going to the fourth.
“We fought for 32 minutes,” first-year Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Tonight, Neshannock was better than us.
“I’m very proud of our effort. Our effort was championship level, but our execution was not. We aspire to be where Neshannock is at.”
Addi Watts and Mairan Haggerty shared game-high scoring honors for the Lady Lancers with 18 points apiece. Megan Pallerino chipped in with eight markers.
Watts was 8 of 10 from the field, to go along with 10 rebounds and five steals.
“Watts had a fantastic game,” Grybowski said. “She hustled like crazy. She rebounded well. It was definitely her best game of the year, thus far.”
Neleh Nogay handed out 12 assists with six steals for the victors.
“Neleh played a great floor game defensively,” Grybowski said. “If she distributes that way, we’re going to be fine.”
It’s the 697th career victory for Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski, who is in her 42nd year of coaching.
“It’s longevity, and doing it for 42 years, coaching great kids and working with great assistants,” Grybowski said. “It’s a little bit of history. It makes me proud that I’m that close.
“Not that it was ever one of my goals. I never thought I would be doing this for 42 years. I try not to think about it.”
Emilee Fedrizzi led Shenango with 13 points.
“It was really a hard-fought game,” LaRocco said. “They’re as advertised; they’re good.
“You try to defend them, but they shoot it well from all over the court. You hear a lot about Neshannock and it’s legitimate. I thought both teams played their hearts out.”
