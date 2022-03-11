SHARON — It was clear from the tip that Neshannock’s plan was to defend all 84-feet of the court with its press.
The plan was successful.
The Lady Lancers controlled the game from start to finish with an aggressive full-court press that suffocated Cambridge Springs offensively in the PIAA Class 2A second-round matchup. The result was 19 turnovers for Cambridge and a 44-25 win for Neshannock at Sharon Senior High School on Friday.
“That’s our go to and what we like to do,” Neshannock head coach Luann Grybowski said. “We like to apply the pressure rather than have the pressure applied to us.”
The pressure forced five Cambridge turnovers in the first quarter. The Lady Blue Devils trailed 16-8 after one period. Seven of the eight points came from junior point guard Makenzie Yanc.
The second quarter proved to be more of the same. The Lady Lancers forced seven more turnovers. With the extra possessions, Neshannock outscored Cambridge, 13-3, in the second to hold a commanding 29-11 lead at the break.
“That team is very good. They play aggressive, they play hard and they never quit, but I believe that our press bothers a lot of kids. We have speed and usually don’t give up any layups out of the press. They got a few because they beat us up the sideline, which doesn’t usually happen, but that’s a testament to them. They did a nice job,” Grybowski said. “That’s what our kids hang their hat on, it’s about defense. I put a number up every game to hold them under and today it was 30, which we did, so I have to be happy with that.”
Neshannock’s speed is what prompted Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock to opt out of his team’s usual full-court press defensive style.
“It was because of their quickness,” McKissock said. “I thought we did a decent job guarding them in the half court and we didn’t want to give up any easy ones in transition so we got out of it and just went half court.”
Despite the 18-point deficit, Cambridge Springs came out of the locker room hot and went on a 7-0 run, but Neshannock answered with an 8-0 run of its own to end the quarter.
The Lady Lancers coasted in the fourth quarter to a win. With the victory, the Lady Lancers will advance to the Elite Eight and play fellow WPIAL opponent Shenango on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
“They’re focused and they know where they want to be because we got there last year and got the silver,” Grybowski said. “They’re pretty focused, they don’t celebrate wins too much.”
The Lady Lancers had three double-digit scorers. Neleh Nogay and Megan Pallerino each scored 13 points and Mairan Haggerty added 10.
Haggerty posted seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks, while Addi Watts contributed five boards, five steals and four assists.
Nogay notched five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Neshannock was 18 of 48 from the floor and committed just seven turnovers.
For Cambridge Springs, the team’s season is over after reaching the second round of the state playoffs. Last year, the team lost in the first round to Penns Manor.
“When we lost to Penns Manor last year, Neshannock would have been the next one up so we knew about them. They were in the state championship game last year and lost and they’re all back,” McKissock said. “We kind of knew coming in they’re the best in the state and if we could get by them we’d have a shot, but it didn’t happen.”
(Alex Topor is a sportswriter for the Meadville Tribune).
