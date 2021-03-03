By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
The Neshannock High girls basketball team started slow Tuesday night.
The top-seeded Lady Lancers trailed 16th-seeded Aliquippa by a point after one quarter. But that didn’t last long.
Neshannock turned it around by scoring 13 straight points in the second quarter en route to a 70-40 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff win over the visiting Lady Quips.
“It was a slow start and I anticipated it,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “This game was like the shutdown of three weeks and then we play again.
“We haven’t played for 10 days. It’s just been a melee of things snowballing. I knew the start wouldn’t be good.”
The Lady Lancers (14-2) will host California (11-3) at 6 p.m. Friday in the second round. The eighth-seeded Lady Trojans moved on with a 50-43 victory over Fort Cherry.
Neshannock trailed 12-11 after one quarter. The Lady Lancers, though, went on a 13-0 run in the second quarter and settled for a 28-22 margin at the half.
“We made a little run in the second quarter,” Grybowski said. “It was a game of short runs in the first half.”
Neshannock took control in the third quarter.
“At halftime, I said we have to pressure more,” Grybowski said. “We trapped a little bit and we knew we had to come up with steals and score in transition.
“Hopefully we got the ugly game out of the way. We’ll continue to take them one game at a time.”
A 14-0 run in the third period helped stake the Lady Lancers to a 52-32- advantage going to the final frame.
Neleh Nogay and Addi Watts paced Neshannock with 17 points each. Nogay contributed six steals and six assists, while Watts added 10 rebounds and four steals.
Megan Pallerino posted 15 markers, 10 boards and seven steals for the winners. All of Pallerino’s points came in the second half.
“In the second half, Megan played out of her mind,” Grybowski said of Pallerino. “Defensively, she was doing a good job and rebounding.”
Mairan Haggerty followed with 12 tallies, eight rebounds and three steals. Aaralyn Nogay chipped in with nine points.
Angel Henry scored 13 points to lead Aliquippa (6-12) and Mahogany Shegog added 10. Shegog scored six of her points in the first frame as the Lady Quips maintained that slim buffer after the opening eight minutes.
Neshannock was 25 of 61 from the field. The Lady Lancers turned the ball over eight times, compared to 20 for the Lady Quips.
