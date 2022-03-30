Two teams from Lawrence County traveled to Hershey last Friday to compete in the PIAA championship match for their respective classes.
The Neshannock High girls basketball team beat Southern Columbia in the PIAA Class 2A championship, 62-56. The Lady Lancers made history by becoming the first girls basketball team in Lawrence County to win a state title.
“I thought we pressed well in the beginning. We forced some turnovers we took a nice lead and then we kind of lost track of the transition back to the diamond and the man and they hit a three and some guys cut to the basket. We had to clean that up at halftime and I thought we were not rebounding well; they had eight points in the first half,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “Fourteen of their 56 were on the offensive board. That was one of the first times we got outrebounded and I know it was 14 to 29. We had 13 turnovers which is one of the highest turnovers rate we had this season. We threw the ball to outreached hands or behind people.
“We shot it well. I thought we defended fairly well in the half court and we did enough to win. and that’s the key. We went up 13. I felt really good about it and then the next four possessions were tough right under four minutes then I had to call a timeout.”
It was a different story for the New Castle High boys basketball team on Friday. The Red Hurricane, returning to the state championship for the first time since 2014, fell to Imhotep Charter in the PIAA 5A matchup, 54-39.
“I think short of the first four minutes of the game we executed well on both ends of the floor, turned it over a couple times in transition and maybe missed a couple box outs, but the controllable things were there,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “We played really, really hard. Sometimes a team’s just better and that was the case for that night.”
For their efforts, the Lady Lancers and the ‘Canes were named Lawrence County co-Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Golden Girls
The Lady Lancers had milestone after milestone as their season progressed. Neleh Nogay broke 1,000 career points, Grybowski achieved her 700th career win, Neshannock claimed a section championship, became back-to-back WPIAL champions, and were the first girls team in Lawrence County to win PIAA gold.
Grybowski tried to think of one word to describe the season.
“I was going to look in the dictionary because last year was magical. This year it had to be like Disney, more than magical,” Grybowski said. “If there’s a word better than magical in the dictionary I’d have to find it. It was special and there’s no other way around that. When that final buzzer goes off and you are the state champions and the kids had a pile on...we didn’t do that at section or WPIAL and some teams do. They knew their final goal was that medal and that’s just a special feeling you can’t even describe.”
The one thing that intertwined the Lady Lancers and New Castle this season, besides both teams going to the WPIAL and PIAA championship, was the location of practice prior to the WPIAL championship. Neshannock practiced at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House to get used to larger courts that would be used at neutral sites.
“It’s great. I had Ralphie as a student at New Castle; we’ve always had a good relationship. He does a great job. I taught at New Castle for years and years and gave them a part of my life. I think what hurt us last year was not being on a big floor and I said, ‘I’m going to change that.’ When I called Ralph he said, ‘Absolutely.’ I know it helped us and they (Neshannock) knew that too they were like, ‘Coach, we like practicing there and we feel it’s beneficial to us.’”
“Obviously, coach Grybowski and I had a long standing relationship going back 30 years or more, 35 years, and she asked if they could use our floor and of course that’s a courtesy we’re going to extend to our neighbors and good friends out in Neshannock,” Blundo said. “It was fun for me to watch them also prepare in things they were trying to accomplish. That’s quite a group they had out there and they’re well deserving of being state champions.”
Now at the mountaintop after the many milestones one wonders if the Lady Lancers remain focused on securing their position or venturing for more accomplishments.
“I think you try to stay where you are and do both,” Grybowski said. “It’s all about kids and the kids you have and how hard you work and where you go from here.”
Neshannock will lose two seniors, Nogay and Addi Watts. Grybowski commented on the two saying that they left their mark on the program and they have left a legacy.
“Losing Neleh and Addi is going to be monumental for us. They did so well and led by example. Neleh is one of the most unselfish players I ever had and she hit 1,000 in her career anyway. Addi was one of the toughest kids and hard-nosed defenders, rebound it and attacked the basket. They both did things we needed done in crucial situations and that’s what makes championship teams are kids who are unselfish and put the teams in front of them and do what is necessary. They’re two of the most successful kids I have had in my career.
“They were the glue that kept us together. They do so much non-basketball wise. They’re close to the kids they hung around, they led by example, and they were the hardest workers in every practice. They started every sprint and finished every drill, kept everybody else grounded and focused and that’s hard to do. They’re top of their class, top 10. Academically, they lead that way. They’re very mature for their age. Well rounded, have a good group of friends and a lot of things they do. Addi’s involved in her church and plays the guitar, piano and sings. They’re both three-sport athletes which speaks volumes with their schedules. You have kids that are captains that are only geared towards like the certain group of kids on the team but these guys...they included everybody. They were close to everybody.”
Nogay and Watts record playing for the Lady Lancers is 85-16 in four years. Ten of those losses were in their sophomore year.
Before Neshannock returned to the PIAA championship, Grybowski placed the silver medal from last year’s PIAA championship matchup on the ball rack as a motivator to return.
“That was just a reminder of what we needed to accomplish. I thought that was a great reminder for them,” Grybowski said. “The season is long and it’s hard to practice every single day two and a half hours and then we drop it to two and one and a half and then one when we get closer to the end. They’re hard to reel in and keep focused. I wanted that medal as a reminder to them, ‘This is where you were last year. Where do you want to be March 25?’ If things got moody or antsy or bad body language I’d say, ‘Where do you want to be? You remember how you felt.’ It kept them grounded and focused and directed as to where they wanted to be.”
The Lady Lancers have three of this seasons starters, Mairan Haggerty, Megan Pallerino and Aaralyn Nogay, returning to mitigate the rebuilding process.
“Look, I don’t ever say rebuild. I have three starters back. You have kids that play a ton of minutes. I have Hunter (Newman), I have Camdyn (Cole) and I have Avi (DeLillo) so I have six kids coming back who had a lot of minutes. Are we losing a substantial amount? Without a doubt. With what I have coming back we should be successful.”
Red Hurricane returns to Hershey
The ‘Canes seemed to be chasing their proverbial white whale all season long — PIAA gold.
“I think a lot of people think that’s what we were chasing but what we were chasing was growth and we felt if we met our potential it would land us in that particular game but it was all about getting better in that process and the rest will take care of itself,” Blundo said. “I’m so proud of these guys for that. These guys certainly grew at a rate that was worth of being in a state championship.
“There are plenty of great moments and most fans and newspaper reporters don’t see. It’s the daily grind and watching the kids handle that grind and respond to adversity and tough moments and difficult moments and tough practices and difficult moments and watching them handle the joy of being a western (section) champion and making it to Hershey. I love all that and watching kids respond to the good and the bad.”
Aside from the state championship battle against Imhotep Charter, New Castle only suffered two other losses in the season. One of those losses was in the WPIAL 5A championship contest against Laurel Highlands.
The ‘Canes needed to bounce back from that heartbreaker to make it back to the state championship and Blundo credits his seniors.
“It was their leadership that lead us to that state final there was no way to rebound from a loss at the WPIAL without great internal leadership and those guys handled that in a fantastic way,” Blundo said of his seniors. “What they pass along and gave the younger players is something to observe in something of what the standard is and the culture of what it means to be a Red Hurricane that they upheld and gave the younger players to observe everyday in what it means to be a Red Hurricane and be a part of this program. Right now, it’s just these guys need to decompress and just take a step back and reflect on a great season before we get back into the gym. The seniors need to truly enjoy the feats of having nothing really but school and the activities of being a senior and finishing their senior year. In terms of us rebuilding we’ll worry about that in a month. We’re losing a significant amount of production. Probably over 2,500-2,600 points and hundreds of rebounds and assists.”
Wins and losses, peaks and valleys all come in the realm of sport. Lessons over a season are more crucial and Blundo had no shortage of learning something new.
“Every year I learn a ton. From the personalities of my players, this year was no different,” Blundo said. “There’s multiple ways to get from A to B. I have a vision of what it should look like but the multiple personalities and differences of the kids may get there but it may be a different road. As a coach, we can’t be so stubborn to think there’s only one way and that all of it just takes time and we have to be patient.”
After the ‘Canes left the GIANT Center, they returned to the hotel to a chorus of cheers and clapping from the New Castle community.
“What I love about our community is that we didn’t have to win that game for them to be proud we did more than anything,” Blundo said. “They respected what we did and the way in which we did it. As long as we can be a reflection of our community and vice versa I think that’s a really good thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.