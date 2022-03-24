They’re baaaack!
The Neshannock High girls basketball team advanced to the PIAA Class 2A championship game for a second straight season. It’s the second berth in the state title tilt in the program’s history.
The Lady Lancers dropped a 54-43 decision to Mount Carmel last year in the state championship game.
Neshannock (28-2) takes on Southern Columbia (29-1) at noon Friday at Hershey’s GIANT Center with state gold on the line. The Lady Lancers have won 13 games in a row since a loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock, the WPIAL champion, reached the title game with a 61-53 win over Bellwood-Antis.
“It was just amazing,” said Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski, who is in her 42nd season of coaching. “The kids were excited; it’s just surreal.
“Nobody has any idea how hard it is to get there once, let alone back to back years. There’s a lot of time, hard work, and a lot of focus that goes into it. You can’t slip up. You can’t have a bad game.”
Southern Columbia, the District 4 champ, advanced to the championship game with a 50-46 verdict over Mount Carmel. It was the third win of the season for the Lady Tigers over Mount Carmel.
The Lady Tigers are competing in their first PIAA girls basketball championship game.
“We’re a very balanced team,” Southern Columbia coach Kami Traugh said. “We’ve had different leading scorers; sometimes it’s our bigs. It just depends on how teams are playing us.
“We don’t rely on one thing. We have good ballhandlers that can handle presses.”
While Southern Columbia also is looking for its first state basketball crown, the school owns 12 PIAA football titles, including the last five. Traugh, who is in her first season as coach, is the daughter of the Tigers’ football coach, Jim Roth. Roth is the state’s all-time wins leader in football.
Grybowski recorded her 700th overall career win this year in a 64-17 decision over Sewickley Academy. She holds a 713-308 overall record, with six WPIAL crowns.
“I would say as of now that is the missing piece,” Grybowski said of a state championship. “I’ve said it before, I do this for the love of being with the kids and teaching life lessons.
“Wins are great, championships are great. But, it’s the teamwork and the family type of atmosphere that I love about it. The one missing piece is a state championship, for whatever reason. This group deserves it. They work really hard and there’s great senior leadership (Neleh Nogay and Addi Watts). They set an example by what they do and they work hard every day in practice. They are the first ones there and the last to leave. They’re quite leaders.”
Southern Columbia mainly sticks to a six-player rotation. Alli Griscavage, a 6-foot-1 junior center, leads the Lady Tigers at 16.1 points a game. Ava Novak (5-7, Jr., G) is next at 12.2 markers a matchup and Summer Tillett (5-10, Sr., F) tallies 11.7 points a game.
“They have two pretty good guards. Novak is their best player. She rotates between point guard and shooting guard,” Grybowski said. “Loren Gehret (9.1 ppg.) is another pretty good guard.
“Griscavage is another good player in the post. Tillett is a good post player. They look to go inside to the big kid. Novak is a great 3-point shooter. They play some man, zone, 3-2, 1-2-1-1, It’ll be a good matchup for us. The post matchup will be good for us.”
Mairan Haggerty, a 6-0 junior guard/forward, paces Neshannock in scoring at 17.1 points a game. She adds 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and three steals a contest. Haggerty also has 90 3-pointers.
“She’s a good 3-point shooter, and she can drive,” Traugh said. “To be a guard and be that height is a nice advantage.
“I feel she’s more of an outside player. But, I have seen her make some nice drives as well.”
Nogay (5-6, guard) is next at 12.4 points per contest. A Fordham University softball recruit, Nogay notches 7.4 assists and 6.1 steals.
“She can really find the open person,” Traugh said of Nogay. “She’s a very good driver; she’s very quick.
“She’s the leader on the court. She can also drive and make layups. She’s the quarterback of the team.”
Megan Pallerino posts 12.2 points per game for Neshannock.
“They have a really nice press; they’re quick on that,” Traugh said. “They try to get teams flustered. They have some girls that will go in and get rebounds. (Addi Watts) is a scrappy player. She hustles to get putbacks and rebounds.
“(Aaralyn Nogay) and (Megan Pallerino) can both be a threat. They make some good outside shots and good cuts to the blocks. I’ve also seen (Aaralyn Nogay) shoot 3s. She’s more of a quiet playmaker.”
The Lady Lancers practiced at New Castle’s Ne-Ca-Hi Field House this week in preparation for the bigger floor at the GIANT Center.
“I love it and they love it,” Grybowski said of practicing on the bigger floor. “Our court is so small. It’s definitely an advantage. We appreciate it so much. The kids feel more comfortable. When you run your sets on a bigger floor, it’s different.”
Teams had a full week between the semifinal games and the championship games to prepare this year in Class 2A. Last year, the semifinal matchups were on a Monday and the championship game was Thursday.
“I gave the kids off Saturday and Sunday,” Grybowski said of this year’s routine. We watched film and broke it down. Last year, I was up all night after the semifinal game.
“The nice thing is we had a week to prepare this year.”
Playing at noon isn’t a normal start time for any team, but these squads will have to make that adjustment.
“We played a couple of games during the year at that time,” Grybowski said. “Someone has to play that game. We’ll get them up early, get breakfast and head on over to the arena.”
Neshannock is outscoring the opposition, 60.1-29.5. Southern Columbia averages 55.9 markers a game, while giving up 38.
“We can’t let their post players control the game inside,” Grybowski said. “We have to rebound and take care of the ball.
“They do press a little bit. I talk about the same things every game. We have to defend like we know how to defend. We have to limit their possessions, box out and limit their second chances. If we can take care of the ball and run like we run, we’ll be OK.”
Said Traugh of her team’s keys to victory, “We need to keep our turnovers limited and not fall into the pressure of their press. Just being able to control those top two players (Haggerty and Neleh Nogay) will be big. If we can limit their opportunities, that should help us out.”
