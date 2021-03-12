The Neshannock High girls basketball team is looking for another championship.
The Lady Lancers are 1-1 overall in WPIAL championship games. They have a chance to improve on that record Friday.
Neshannock will take the court at 5 p.m. when it squares off against Serra Catholic at North Allegheny High School in the Class 2A championship.
“The kids are really excited,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “They’ve worked really hard to get to this point.
“We’ve worked through a lot of adversity and we’re excited to be there. Being as young as we are, we still have great leadership. It’s nice to see the kids playing together. They don’t get too high. They don’t get too low. They trust themselves and they always think they are in the game.”
Neshannock lost to Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class 3A title game in 2017 (65-36). The Lady Lancers defeated Shady Side Academy in 2019 (47-42) in Class 3A.
It also marks the seventh WPIAL championship game Grybowski will coach in. She coached in four at New Castle, winning all four, as well as coaching the two prior championship games the Lady Lancers played in.
“It is an honor,” Grybowski said of coaching in a WPIAL championship game. “The longer you coach, the more chances you have to get there.
“I don’t get there without quality kids that listen, do what you ask them to do. We have a pretty athletic team. Everyone has a role. Everyone fulfills that role. That’s what helps you get there. I don’t get there by myself. I have a great assistant coach in Jessica Shevitz, too. Two heads are better than one.”
Neshannock (16-2) is the top seed, while the Lady Eagles (16-0) are seeded second.
The Lady Lancers shared the Section 1 title with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, each with 10-2 league marks.
Serra Catholic claimed the Section 2 crown with a 9-0 section record.
“They are very fundamental. There’s nobody flashy on Serra Catholic,” Grybowski said. “They have a good guard in Chloe Pordash. She does a little of everything. She attacks the rim, shoots, passes the ball well. She rebounds. She’s a pretty strong kid.
“Nicole Pawlowski can shoot the ball, too, for them. They play fundamental man-to-man defense. They don’t have anyone with substantial size.”
Pordash paces the Lady Eagles in scoring at 13 points a game and Pawlowski adds 12.
Mairan Haggerty and Aaralyn Nogay both missed games late in the season because of an injury.
“It gives us another arsenal,” Grybowski said. “Mairan can score in many ways. She rebounds and she’s long.
“Aaralyn is a little sparkplug. It’s great to have them back and we have Hunter Newman back as well. We’re better off than we were a few weeks ago.”
Haggerty leads Neshannock at 18 points a game and Neleh Nogay nets 17.5. Addi Watts averages 12 markers a contest.
“They’re a really solid basketball team,” Serra Catholic coach Bill Cleary said. “They’re athletic across the board and they can all score. They play very tough defense. I know Luann’s teams from way back. They’re known for their solid defense and this team is no different.
“Neleh Nogay is the fuel that makes that engine go. She plays a great all-around game and she’s a tough defender. Haggerty is a tall kid that can go out and play. She poses a matchup problem; she’s a very solid basketball player.”
The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs to meet the survivor of the District 9 champion vs. the District 5 champion contest March 19 at a time and site to be determined. The loser’s season is over because only district champs qualify for the state playoffs this year.
“It’s always defense,” Grybowski said of what her team needs to do to prevail. “We have to play fundamentally sound defense and rebound.
“We have to take care of the basketball. Offensively, we’re going to have to be patient and run our stuff. Keep the turnovers under 10 and keep them in the 30s (total points). We need a little bit of everything from everybody.”
Cleary has similar ideas for the recipe to a victory.
“We’re going to have to play good, solid defense in order to win,” he said.
