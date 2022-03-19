KITTANNING — Chocolate Town, here they come....again!
The Neshannock High girls basketball team locked up the program’s second consecutive berth in the state championship game Friday night.
Addi Watts, Megan Pallerino and Mairan Haggerty scored 14 points each to lead the Lady Lancers to a 61-53 PIAA Class 2A semifinal win over Bellwood-Antis at Armstrong High School.
Neshannock nursed a lead from three points to eight points most of the second half before finally pulling away down the stretch.
“Holy Toledo, that was tough!,” veteran Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “That was a phenomenal game by both teams. Both teams played hard. Both teams attacked the basket. Both teams shot 3s. They made more free throws than us.
“We were able to get the six-point lead and we were able to spread it out.”
Neleh Nogay was next with 10 points for the Lady Lancers.
“It means so much because this is not only back to back, it just feels amazing,” Nogay said of the win. “We have to focus and we need to have a good time. We play better when we’re having fun.”
Said Watts, “It’s really cool. Last year, we just felt like we were along for the ride. This year, it was the goal. We wanted to get back. This is what we’ve been wanting all season. Even when we won WPIAL, we’re not done yet.”
Neshannock (28-2) advances to the state championship game and will meet Southern Columbia (29-1) at noon Friday at Hershey’s GIANT Center. The Lady Tigers moved on with a 50-46 decision over defending state champ Mount Carmel. The Lady Lancers lost that title game to Southern Columbia, 54-43.
“I told the kids last year it was a Cinderella year and they would never experience it again. They played all home games,” Grybowski said of reaching the state championship game last year. “We only played two state playoff games and they only took the 1 seeds. We played two games and went to Hershey.
“I told them this year was going to be a battle. It’s a long process. There’s a lot of practices and a lot of games and you’re not going to play at home. The kids were so focused this year.”
Neshannock trailed just once at 5-2 with 5:32 to go in the first quarter. That deficit didn’t last long as the Lady Lancers reeled off nine straight points for an 11-5 margin with 3:40 to go in the opening quarter.
“We just tried to pick up different things offensively,” Grybowski said of the quick run.
The Lady Lancers held on to a 14-11 lead after the first quarter.
The Lady Blue Devils (24-7) tied the game for the final time in the second quarter on a Chloe Hammond 3-pointer with 6:03 to play in the opening half. Hammond scored 11 points, all in the first half.
Hunter Newman split four free throws at two separate trips to the foul line in the last 16.7 seconds to give Neshannock a 28-23 halftime advantage.
Grybowski made sure Hammond wouldn’t be heard from in the second half.
“I face guarded her with Aaralyn (Nogay) in the second half,” Grybowski said. “I told her to stay with her and that’s what she did.”
Problem solved. Hammond was in foul trouble in the second half and she picked up her fourth foul with 3:16 remaining in the game.
The Lady Lancers forced 10 turnovers in the first half. The Lady Blue Devils had 22 for the game, compared to just six for Neshannock.
“The girls were active and aggressive,” Grybowski said. “At halftime, we made the switch because the kids were tired. Our press wasn’t effective because they have really good ballhandlers. They were able to break it. We were able to get our hands on some and get some steals.”
Watts said Grybowski’s halftime words were kept simple.
“She just told us to stop the transition points. To handle the ball a little better. She told us not to help as much on the drives. I think that helped a lot in the second half.”
Leigha Clapper opened the second half with a 3-pointer to get the Lady Blue Devils within 28-26 just eight seconds into the second half. Neshannock, though, had an answer in the final 16 minutes and maintained a 37-32 buffer going to the final frame.
Bellwood-Antis cut the deficit to three twice in the fourth quarter (37-34, 39-36), but that’s as close as it would get. Neshannock took its largest lead of the game at 55-42 with 2:02 to go.
The Lady Lancers scored 24 of the 45 points scored in the fourth quarter. Bellwood-Antis was held to under 50 points just five times this season, going 2-3 in those games. Grybowski knew that her defense would be put to the test. The Lady Lancers surrender just over 29 points a game.
“My number was less than 45 for tonight’s game,” Grybowski said. “I thought if we could keep them under that we’d be fine. They got to 50 late because we didn’t make great decisions late. We had a 10, 11-point lead.
“We defended well. That’s the most points we’ve given up in the playoffs. But, that’s a very good team. They have four kids that can hit the 3. They have four kids that can attack the basket well. They put their head down and attack.”
Chelsea McCaulsky led Bellwood-Antis with 13 points.
“I had to personally keep the ball out of 30s (McCaulsky) hands as much as I could so that she couldn’t direct the offense,” Watts said.
“She played out of this world,” Grybowski said of Watts. “She’s always everywhere. She always gets the toughest player to guard. Her and Neleh led us the whole game.”
Pallerino posted nine rebounds and five steals for the winners, while Haggerty grabbed eight boards with three assists and three steals. Watts contributed six rebounds and six steals. Neleh Nogay chipped in with eight assists, four steals and three rebounds.
“Neleh played an excellent floor game,” Grybowski said. “She controlled the boards.”
“They’re very quick,” Bellwood-Antis coach Jim Swaney said. “We knew that Neleh Nogay was a very quick point guard; she’s a very quick kid. We knew that we were going to have a very tough time with her. and we did. She penetrated and set a lot of things up.
“I thought we did a decent job on Mairain Haggerty. We bailed them out on some drives. We didn’t play up the line the way we probably should have. We bailed them out on some things. But, there again, that may be our youth.”
Grybowski, who has 713 career wins, knows there’s still work to be done as she’s looking to secure her first state crown and the first for the program as well.
“I’m jus so proud of these kids,” she said. “This is a long, long journey. A lot of time spent practicing and working hard in the gym. That was a very good team we beat.”
