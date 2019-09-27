A Neshannock High girls doubles tandem is moving on.
The Lady Lancers doubles team of Kelli Huffman and Margo Silverman placed fourth in the WPIAL Section 2-2A Doubles Tournament yesterday. The event was held at Blackhawk High School.
The Huffman/Silverman duo was defeated by Blackhawk’s Jules Beeghley and Chloe Stein in the consolation final, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Huffman and Silverman will advance to the the WPIAL 2A Doubles Tournament, which will be held at North Allegheny High School on Wednesday.
