The Neshannock High girls basketball team took control early en route to an easy win.
Mairan Haggerty and Neleh Nogay helped lead the Lady Lancers to a 65-15 WPIAL Section 1-2A road victory over New Brighton.
Haggerty finished with 25 points, six rebounds and four steals. Nogay contributed 22 tallies, seven steals, seven assists and six boards.
Neshannock (7-1 section, 8-1 overall) raced out to a 26-6 lead after eight minutes and pushed the buffer to 43-12 at the half.
“I don’t know that we played exceptionally well,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “We scored and turned them over. We jumped out to a big big lead; to get out like we did was great.
“Scoring 43 points in the first half was pretty darn good. You just do what you have to do in a game like that, stay focused and make shots, make good decisions with the ball. I was happy with how we finished.”
The win pulls Neshannock into a first-place tie with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-1, 7-1), which was off. The teams split the season series.
Addi Watts added nine points for Neshannock, which was 23 of 53 from the floor as a team. Nine girls saw action for the Lady Lancers.
“The younger girls needed that experience,” Grybowski said. “We got them some good minutes tonight.”
Sophia States scored seven points for New Brighton (0-7, 1-7).
Mohawk 75, Freedom 47
Paige Julian erupted for 32 points to lead the Lady Warriors to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Julian scored 16 points in each half for Mohawk.
Nadia Lape chipped in with 13 markers for the Lady Warriors and Jordan Radzyminski recorded 11. Hannah McDanel added nine tallies.
Mohawk (5-1, 11-2) pulled away in the third quarter. The Lady Warriors held a 32-22 advantage before outscoring Freedom 31-16 in the third period.
Julz Mohrbacher tossed in 22 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (3-3, 4-3).
Hopewell 40, New Castle 33
The Lady ‘Canes started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 2-4A home matchup to the Lady Vikings.
New Castle (1-4, 3-4) missed its first 10 shots from the field and trailed 8-5 after the first quarter and 17-9 at the half.
“You have to give it to Hopewell, they played hard the entire game,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara-DiNardo-Joseph said. “We can’t wait until the third and fourth quarter to get things going. We have to start when the ball is tipped.
“We’re just not a team that can turn it off and on. We have to play hard for 32 minutes.”
Aayanni Hudson posted team-highs of 19 points and six rebounds for New Castle. Mia Graham was next with seven markers.
“We have to keep getting better and turn the page,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We can’t get this one back, we have to move on.”
Hopewell is now 2-4, 2-4.
Bishop Canevin 28, Union 22
The Lady Scots’ rally fell short in dropping a Section 1-1A home decision to the Lady Crusaders.
Union (1-4, 3-6) was down 9-3 after the first quarter and 14-6 at the break. The Lady Scots trailed 21-12 going to the final frame.
Elise Booker scored nine points for Union and Bella Cameron chipped in with six.
Kendall Preuhs posted 11 rebounds for the Lady Scots and Zoe Lepri was next with eight. Booker collected five caroms.
Ashley Lippolck and Savannah Abbott tallied eight points apiece for Bishop Canevin (2-1, 3-1).
North Catholic 55, Laurel 30
The Lady Trojans pulled away in the second half for a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Spartans.
Laurel (4-2, 9-2) was outscored 33-16 in the second half.
Regan Atkins led the Lady Spartans with 11 points. Danielle Pontius and Reese Bintrim contributed five tallies apiece.
Bintrim paced Laurel with 10 boards and Joselynn Fortuna followed with eight.
Tara Lucot netted a game-best 18 points for North Catholic (6-0, 10-1).
Ellwood City 48, Beaver Falls 44
The Lady Wolverines hung on for a Section 1-3A home victory over the Lady Tigers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (2-4, 2-4) broke a 9-9 tie after one quarter by forging a 21-20 halftime edge. The Lady Wolverines took a 39-32 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Kyla Servick posted 15 points to lead Ellwood City and Maria Ioanilli contributed 12.
Macyla Collins led all scorers with 23 tallies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.