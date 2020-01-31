Thursday night’s Neshannock at Avonworth girls basketball game was suspended after Lady Antelopes coach Frank Halloran collapsed on the court.
The Lady Lancers were trailing 26-18 with about 2 minutes left in the third quarter.
“I remember looking over at him and he was yelling and I thought his face looked really red,” Grybowski said. “I turned around to look at the court and heard people screaming and realized he had gone down.”
Grybowski said Halloran appeared to be unconscious for 5-6 minutes as those in the gym waited for an ambulance to arrive.
Grybowski said she suggested to the officiating crew and Avonworth athletic director Tim Giel that the game not be finished, even though the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Lady Lancers are fighting for the final available playoff berth in Class 1-3A.
The Lady Antelopes are in third place in the section at 8-3, while Neshannock is 6-5.
“You can’t expect kids to play after seeing that,” she said. “It was more than about a game at that point.
“It was an important game, and even though it could have benefitted our team, I wasn’t going to do that to their kids. Their AD came over to me and said thanks so much for offering to do that.
“It was the right thing to do,” Grybowski added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.