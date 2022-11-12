The Neshannock High football team had just enough gas in the tank to secure the win Friday night.
The fourth-seeded Lancers built a 17-point lead with 6:09 left and hung on for a 30-27 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal home win over No. 12 Washington.
“The game should have been over,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We should have been able to go into our four-minute drill and milk the clock. It didn’t happen. Give them credit, they made a couple of stops and scored.”
The win vaults Neshannock (11-1) into the semifinals and a date with top-seeded Steel Valley (10-0) at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at a site to be determined. The Ironmen moved on with a 46-13 decision over McGuffey.
“We’re here. Nobody is giving us credit,” Mozzocio said. “Nobody believes we are a good football team. We’re moving on. I couldn’t be more prouder of a group of young men.”
Steel Valley defeated the Lancers in the 2016 WPIAL Class 2A championship game, 49-14.
Matt Ioanilli scored three of Neshannock’s four touchdowns on runs of 2, 5, and 3 yards.
“Those were all my linemen,” Ioanilli said. “They gave me the holes and I ran right behind them. The line was opening up big holes for me. They do that every game.
“Reaching the semifinals is an amazing feeling.”
The game was played mostly in a steady rain. It did stop for a bit. But, it came down at a good clip throughout the game.
“It was nice to play at home,” Mozzocio said. “Unfortunately, we had some rain. But, we had to zone that out.”
Neshannock put the ball on the turf five times, losing just one. Some of the recoveries, though, resulted in losses of big yardage.
“When the conditions are this bad, you’re going to have some mishaps with the football,” Mozzocio said. “I think you saw it from us and them.”
Ioanilli put Neshannock up 7-0 on a 2-yard run with 6:47 to go in the first quarter. He added his second score of the night on a 5-yard dash with 2:04 to play in the opening frame.
Ioanilli finished with 76 rushing yards on 17 attempts.
“He hit the holes down hill,” Mozzocio said. “He stuck behind his blocks. He found some little creases and seams and he was able to wiggle his way in there.”
Eddie Lewis got the Prexies (7-5) on the board with a 2-yard run in the second quarter. That score was set up by a bad snap that Neshannock quarterback Jonny Huff couldn’t corral, leading to Washington recovering at the hosts 37.
“We had a little too many breakdowns,” Mozzocio said. “We practiced with a wet ball all week long. With the rain and everything that was going on, we had a couple of mental breakdowns that cost us.”
Trailing 14-7 with about 3:40 to go in the first half, Washington forced a punt. The punt skidded to a halt on the Prexies’ 6. On the next play, the Lancers’ defense converged on Prexies quarterback Davoun Fuse, forcing an errant pass. There were no Washington players in the general area, aside from linemen. The referees discussed the play and quickly award the Lancers a safety on an intentional grounding penalty for a 16-7 advantage with 3:25 left in the half.
“We attacked the ball as a team,” Ioanilli said of Neshannock’s defensive play throughout the game. “We went 11 guys to the ball.
“That safety came in huge for us.”
Fuse’s 1-yard run was the only scoring of the third quarter as Neshannock held a 16-13 buffer going to the final frame.
Jackson Billyk raced 44 yards for a score and Ioanilli’s 3-yard scamper put the Lancers up 30-13 with just 6:09 to go. Carter DeVivo made all four of his extra points for Neshannock.
The Prexies, though returned the kickoff back for a touchdown. But, it was called back because of an illegal block around the Neshannock 15. Fuse capped that drive on a 12-yard run. He then found Ruben Gordon streaking behind the Lancers’ defense all alone on a deep pattern for an 89-yard scoring pass. Fuse’s two-point conversion run closed the scoring with 3:22 left.
“I thought the defense played excellent all night,” Mozzocio said. “We had a little breakdown at the end. That long pass happened at a bad time. For the most part, our team played outstanding.”
Neshannock ran out the clock with its ground game. Huff raced 47 yards up the middle to put the finishing touches on the win as Washington was out of timeouts.
“I wanted to put it on those guys,” Mozzocio said of his offense, including the line. “I told our backs to stay behind those guys. The holes may not be big, but we have to get four or five yards a play, especially in this weather. They did a good job of that.”
Huff led Neshannock in rushing with 97 yards on 23 carries.
The WPIAL Class 2A championship game is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium.
