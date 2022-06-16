UNIVERSITY PARK — It took nine innings for Everett High to find the lone run of the game and seal the deal against Neshannock to become state champions on Thursday.
The Warriors defeated Neshannock, 1-0, in the PIAA Class 2A championship held at Medlar Field. Everett’s Jadin Zinn connected with a pitch from Dom Cubellis in the bottom of the ninth inning to bring home Karl Foor to end the game.
“It’s been grueling mentally and physically for the young men,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said of the season. “They’re going to go play some summer ball. We’ll get together in the fall and we’re going to use this as motivation, for sure, 100 percent. I’m not sure I’ve ever been part of a two- or three-week span of so many grinded out, every pitch matters, every play matters.
“We’re hurting, I’m not going to lie, I’m hurting right now. I’m hurting for these young men not me. I’ve been blessed to be on the other side of that a couple times but I wish I could take their pain away. I think that’s the only thing I want to focus on right now is trying to find a way to take that pain away. I love these guys.”
Neshannock (20-8) had two hits and one error in the game.
This is the first time in Everett’s (21-2) school history that a baseball team has won a state title.
“All the glory goes to God. Without Him we’re not even here,” Everett coach Travis Klahre said of the victory. “He’s blessed us tremendously throughout this whole season, giving us a great group of guys. Today we got that big hit in the ninth. I got to give (Neshannock) credit. Their last two games in this playoff has been extra innings and now this one here. They’ve been there and they know how to do things and we came out on top today and it feels good.”
Neshannock had five games go extra innings this season prior to this one and they were victorious in each one before this game.
It was a back-and-forth pitching battle on the bump between Neshannock’s Grant Melder and Everett’s Calvin Isminger.
Melder pitched for 7 2/3 innings and allowed six hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.
“He has torn interior ligaments in his ankle and he threw the game of his life,” Quahliero said of Melder. “He’s a warrior. I’m really at a loss for words to say anything else about that young man. I respect him so much, I have a ton of respect for all of these kids, but as far as Grant I’m not sure he could’ve been any better playing through the injuries. He asked for a release early in the week from the doctor to play with his boys and we wouldn’t have been in this situation if it wasn’t for him, as far as this game.”
Quahliero used a unique strategy, making Melder the starting pitcher and the designated hitter. A revision to Rule 3-1-4 back in 2019 allowed a defensive player to assume the role of designated hitter, too.
“Melder was hitting the spots in the zone. He did a tremendous job,” Klahre said. “Calvin just mixed pitches well. I got to give it to my catcher (Ian Klahre) as well. I haven’t called a pitch all season and he’s handled these last four, five games that we’ve had that were tight, close games. I’m letting him call the pitches, I don’t have to do it, and for a sophomore to do that it takes one less thing off of me to do.”
Isminger walked Nate Rynd in the bottom of the first inning to put the first baserunner for Neshannock in play. That momentum was cut short when Andrew Moses, courtesy runner for Rynd, got caught trying to steal second.
Neshannock’s Jack Glies stopped the potential threat of having Everett’s Dalton Shaw in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth inning after catching him trying to steal. Shaw came off the bag and Glies held the tag to get the out.
“We teach them to hold the tag,” Quahliero said of Glies’ play. “I pinch hit for him the inning before and he goes out, plays defense. He’s been making plays all year. It seems like the inning after I DH for him he makes a play, so there’s his character.”
Neshannock found its first hit of the game from Josh Pallerino in the top of the sixth inning. Pallerino hit a triple but ended up stranded at third base after a strikeout and a flyout to end the inning.
Melder came in clutch in the bottom of the sixth. Everett’s Karson Reffner connected with a pitch for a double, then a single from Isminger and an intentional walk for Sid Grove gave Everett bases loaded with one out.
Melder got back-to-back strikeouts in the sixth to end the Warriors’ threat.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jacob Walzer took over after Melder reached his pitch count.
Walzer took the loss. He pitched a third of an inning and relinquished the sole run of the game — earned — with a walk.
Cubellis found his way to third base in the top of the ninth after an errant pickoff attempt from Everett’s relief pitcher, Trenten Mellott. Cubellis was the second man stranded at third for Neshannock after a popup from J.R. Prossen ended the inning.
This was the last game seniors Prossen, Josh Pallerino, Jonathan Pallerino, Colten Shaffer, Sebastian Coiro and Michael Altmyer played under the Neshannock banner.
“This is gut-wrenching from all ends. The toughest part is that we got to say goodbye to a group of kids who persevered and they battled,” Quahliero said of his senior players. “They work so extremely hard. We came up short today but they’re champions in my heart.”
